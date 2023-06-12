US inflation trading opportunities ahead

The next two days' worth of trading could turn out to be particularly interesting due to the sharp drop in CPI expected on (US time) Tuesday as well as the market being (over?) confident that the Fed is going to pause its rate hiking cycle on Wednesday.
According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, traders are factoring in a 74% probability of no hike. The inflation data released on Tuesday could further support the argument that inflation is decreasing. The consensus among analysts is that the consumer price index will reveal a drop in inflation to a 4.1% annual rate in May, compared to 4.9% in the previous month.
A 74% chance means that stakes on the no-hike should be significant enough that if the market is wrong, a significant correction could be on the cards. A 74% chance is far from certain, and we might see a replay of what happened in the Canadian Dollar a week ago, where the market was confident that the BoC would continue its rate hike pause but was surprised when it came through with a 25bps hike.
Assets to watch will be US indices, US dollar pairs, and gold. Last week, the S&P 500 achieved a significant milestone by gaining 20% from its October low. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite has experienced an even more remarkable performance, soaring 33% from its lowest point in the past 52 weeks.
Optimism in these two indices might wane with inflation read above expectations (although the data is coming in too late to have a major impact on the Fed decision the following day).
US dollar trades against the GBP might be in play with UK-based economic data causing a bit of turmoil and uncertainty. The Pound has recently declined from its highest point in the past year, which aligns with a rise in the two-year bond yield, reaching its highest level since the market turbulence that followed Liz Truss's mini-budget announcement.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears in control and price is on the backside of bullish trend
AUD/USD was pressured on Monday from bullish cycle highs near 0.6773 and the pair now consolidates ahead of key events on the US calendar this week, starting Tuesday. The May inflation rate on Tuesday will be a key focus and could shift the needle ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
EUR/USD edges higher past 1.0750 as ECB garners more hawkish bets than Fed, German/US inflation eyed
EUR/USD defends the week-start gains around the highest levels since late May, despite retreating from the multi-day top amid late Monday, as Euro bulls brace for the key day. That said, the major currency pair remains on the front foot at around 1.0760 during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session.
Gold stays defensive near $1,965 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold prods two-day downtrend with the latest corrective bounce off $1,950, grinding higher as it approaches the key $1,967 resistance confluence during early Tuesday in Asia, close to $1,958 at the latest. That said, the XAU/USD began the week on a back foot.
Bank of China subsidiary and UBS successfully introduce regulated securities onto a public blockchain
Bank of China subsidiary BOCI and UBS have taken a bold step to offer the first tokenized security on the Ethereum blockchain. The tokenized notes, totaling CNH 200 million in fully digital structured notes, have been issued to clients in Hong Kong.
US inflation trading opportunities ahead
The next two days' worth of trading could turn out to be particularly interesting due to the sharp drop in CPI expected on (US time) Tuesday as well as the market being (over?) confident that the Fed is going to pause its rate hiking cycle on Wednesday.