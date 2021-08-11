Global Developments
The US Senate passed the USD 1.2tn Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act which includes USD 550bn spendings on infrastructure. However, the passage of the bill through the House is uncertain as its passage is linked to support for a broader USD 3.5tn bill that involves social spending and to which many Senate Republicans and even moderate Democrats are opposed. The US Dollar continues to trade stronger overall with the uptick in US real rates sustaining. The Euro is precariously close to the March-end low around the 1.17 mark. The risk sentiment though has recovered. Commodities bounced back after Monday's fall. Gold continues to remain under pressure. Focus today will be on the US July CPI data (expected 0.5% MoM and 5.3% YoY).
Domestic Developments
Equities
The Nifty ended the session yesterday with modest gains. Broader markets however underperformed. Midcaps and Smallcaps sold off. Dow ended 0.5% higher. Asian equities are mixed.
Bonds
Bonds continue to trade steady after Friday's post-policy sell-off. Yields across the curve ended 1-2bps higher. The yield on the 10y benchmark ended flat at 6.22%. Rates too were a couple of basis points higher with 3y and 5y OIS ending at 4.77% and 5.30% respectively.
USD/INR
The rupee opened weak in line with broad Dollar strength but traded a narrow 74.34-74.48 range during the session. Forwards cooled off after the spike seen on Monday. Cash-Tom ended at 3.5% while 1y forward yield ended at 4.30%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
