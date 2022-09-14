Global markets are trying to pick up the pieces after a torrid Tuesday, following the nasty surprise in the latest US inflation report. The higher-than-expected CPI print nullified premature hopes for a “dovish pivot” by the Fed in the second quarter of next year, wrong-footing risk assets while reasserting king dollar’s dominance.
The S&P 500 erased all of its month-to-date gains in one fell swoop, posting its largest single-day drop since June 2020, though US futures are edging higher on Wednesday. At the time of writing, gold remains rooted near the $1700 floor, oil prices are extending Tuesday’s declines, while EURUSD is still cowering below parity.
Markets have been jolted by the realisation that inflation could stay persistently elevated for an extended period, forcing the Fed to persist with more supersized rate hikes. Fed Funds futures duly raised the forecasted peak in this ongoing rate-hike cycle by 30 basis points to 4.3% by March 2023. There’s even now a 35% chance being allocated for a gargantuan 100-basis point hike by the Fed next week.
As long as the FOMC has more runaway before reaching “peak hawkishness”, risk assets are unlikely to garner significant gains in the interim, while sanctioning king dollar’s iron grip across the FX universe.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above parity after EU data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated below parity during the European trading hours. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted by 2.4% on a yearly basis in July, putting additional weight on the shared currency.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.1550 after mixed UK inflation data
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed to the 1.1550 area on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 9.9% in August but the Core CPI edged higher to 6.3%. Investors await US PPI data.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold clings to small gains above $1,700
Gold stretched higher and was last seen posting small daily gains above $1,700. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.4% ahead of the American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Cardano price in cahoots with bears, ADA holders could worsen the situation
Cardano price shows an interesting outlook that could worsen things for its holders. The short-term outlook slowly aligns with the larger bearish picture of the cryptocurrency markets.