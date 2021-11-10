Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 has gained 50 points, as gold prices boost precious metal miners.
- US inflation remains stubbornly un-transitory
- Stock markets still in strong form overall
- Gold soars on inflation news
Spare a thought for Team Transitory today, who will be contemplating the complete breakdown of their thesis today as US prices surge by their fastest amount since 1990. It might yet be a passing phase in inflation, but it is becoming increasingly tough for the Fed to argue that prices will start to come back down over the next few months. Dollar strength accounts for at least part of Europe’s outperformance against US stocks today, but even here the dip buyers have tiptoed in to try and exploit some brief weakness on Wall Street. Stock markets still seem to be searching for a reason to move higher, and at the moment appear to be pinning their hopes on the US infrastructure bill going ahead. This boost of fiscal stimulus would help to lessen any worries about a tightening of monetary policy, and could help stocks to navigate the mid-month dip that often occurs during November.
High inflation prints are a boon for gold, and have given precious metal miners another boost after some strength earlier in the week. It represents a nice change for gold longs, which have endured a tough time and could finally mark the end of the extended decline in gold prices that has characterised the past twelve months, leading to a new leg higher in the post-2018 bull market.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline, plunges below 1.1500
The EUR/USD pair trades at fresh 2021 lows below 1.1500 as higher than anticipated US inflation boosted the greenback, as investors rushed to price in further tightening coming from the US Federal Reserve. Yields skyrocketing.
GBP/USD nears 1.3400 on persistent dollar’s strength
GBP/USD approaches the 1.3400 level after a failed attempt to recover the 1.3500 mark, US core CPI advanced to 4.6% on a yearly basis in October, much higher than anticipated, while Brexit jitters hurt the pound.
XAU/USD jumps with US inflation, more gains in the docket
Gold hit a fresh multi-month high of $1,868.54 a troy ounce, its highest since last June. The bright metal soared following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation spurring speculation the US Federal Reserve will have no choice but to hike rates sooner.
XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price continues to set new highs as buyers come out of the woodwork. Ethereum price locks in on $5,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. Ripple price needs to flip $1.41 into support floor to revisit $2.
Breaking: Rivian Automotive (RIVN) opens at $106.75
Rivian Automotive listed on the Nasdaq today in one of the hottest IPO's of the year. Rivian is listed under the ticker symbol RIVN. RIVN opened at $106.75 from the IPO price of $78.