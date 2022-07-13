US inflation data has provided an unwelcome reminder of the struggles ahead for businesses and consumers, with UK airlines stocks particularly feeling the pressure today.

Stocks under pressure as US inflation continues to surge

“The ongoing theme of stock weakness and dollar dominance continue to play out in the wake of the latest US inflation data. While markets had expected to see prices increase for June, the actual figure of 9.1% represents a whopping 40-year high that does little to instil confidence that things are about to turn around. With headline CPI jumping by 1.3% over the course of the month alone, it is perhaps no surprise to see market pricing around an oversized 100 basis point rate hike gather traction. Ordinarily such a hike would be unheard of, but the Bank of Canada implemented a 100bps rate rise of their own this afternoon. Higher rates, sharp increases in costs, and lagging wage growth all amount to an environment that will be tough for businesses and consumers alike. Quite how long this period of suffering will last is the million-dollar question that will continue to hold back investment decisions.”

Airlines under pressure as air fares decline

"Airline stock were one of the big underperformers today, with the latest US CPI reading showing that the sector has been one of the few areas to cut prices over the past year. In an environment where businesses are desperately attempting to claw back losses incurred throughout Covid, it seems airlines are having to wage price wars in a bid to encourage customers to return to the skies. With elevated fuel costs, lower fares, and declining household disposable income, there is little reason to be bullish airlines as things stand."