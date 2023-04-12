The US annual inflation rate has slowed down for the ninth month in a row, hitting 5% in March of 2023.
While this is the lowest it's been since May of 2021, it's still well above the Fed's target of 2%. Investors are trying to figure out when the central bank will put the brakes on its hiking campaign to slow inflation.
The March FOMC minutes (released this morning) revealed that some Federal Reserve policymakers discussed hitting the pause button on interest rate increases, following the collapse of two regional banks. However, ultimately, all policymakers decided that tackling high inflation was still the top priority. In the end, they went ahead with a rate hike, despite the potential risks
Complicating matters, core CPI (which excludes food and energy components) has gone up to 5.6%, after rising by 5.5% in February. This has led some people to believe that more tightening is in the cards.
Initially, money markets thought that the Fed might not raise interest rates in May, but expectations have since risen to 70.5%. The Dollar index remains at its lowest since February 2nd, steady near 101.5.
As for Canada, things are looking up - the Bank of Canada has left its key overnight interest rate on hold at 4.50% as expected, while curbing language warning of a potential recession. The Canadian dollar has responded positively, inching up to around 1.34 per USD.
Meanwhile, the British pound has risen towards $1.25, nearing a ten-month high of $1.2525 that was touched on April 4. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has stated that he doesn't see any signs of a repeat of the 2007/8 global financial crisis, which is reassuring news for investors. They're betting that the Bank of England will continue to raise interest rates to combat inflation, adding some fuel to the GBP.
