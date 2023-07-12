The US consumer price index slowed to an annual rate of 3.0% in June from 4.0% the previous month. This was slightly below the expected 3.1%. Core inflation slowed to 4.8% from 5.3%, and 5.0% expected. This is the ninth consecutive report where an indicator has been in line or weaker than expected, but we see a different market reaction.
This time the markets are confident, risk appetite is rising, and the dollar is falling as the latest report has fuelled speculation that the Fed will not need to stick to its plan of two rate hikes this year or will allow for a quicker reversal to policy easing next year.
Traders' and investors' attention should now turn to the Federal Reserve's assessment of the latest data. In addition to the speeches by Barkin, Kashkari and Bostic, the Fed's Beige Book will be released today, which will be used as the basis for the Fed's observations at the July meeting.
While the Fed is often wrong in its forecasts, it is still the Fed that has the final say on interest rate decisions. Despite the constant inflation surprises, FOMC members remain hawkish in their comments, regularly pointing out that the fight against inflation is not over.
After the latest inflation report, the dollar index was close to its lowest level since April 2022, losing more than 12% from its peak last September. This decline creates additional pro-inflationary pressure, unlikely to please the central bank.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh 2023-high above 1.1100
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its strongest level since March 2022 above 1.1100 on Wednesday. Headline inflation and core inflation in the US came in below analysts' estimate in June, triggering a fresh leg of USD selloff and boosting the pair.
USD/CAD falls toward 1.3150 on soft US CPI, BoC hike
USD/CAD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to the 1.3150 area on Wednesday following the Bank of Canada's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points to 5%. Earlier in the day, soft inflation data from the US triggered a USD selloff, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD jumps to 15-month high above 1.2950
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar on Wednesday and touched its strongest level in 15 months above 1.2950. Inflation in the US continued to soften in June, with the annual CPI arriving at 3%, compared to 4% in May.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.