Annualised inflation coming in slightly below expectations at 4.9% compared to the 5.0% forecast might raise some hope that while this data does not spell out that Fed officials will be leaning towards providing guidance that the US central bank can begin communicating that lower interest rates are eventually returning, the economic release also does not imply that the Fed need to raise interest rates higher either.
The initial reaction to the inflation release appears to be softness in the Greenback. This is likely due to the admittance that while this data might not tell us enough about what the Fed is thinking, it at least provides some indication that the Fed will not be pushed to raise interest rates even higher in a hurry.
The main asset to benefit is once again Gold, which has managed to punch its way back towards previous record highs. I would say that the move in Gold is particularly inspired by the way in which buyers were able to defend the previous psychological resistance at $2000 as support during recent trading sessions. This provided a pat on the back to Gold enthusiasts that the around 12% rally in the precious metal year-to-date still has potential fuel in the tank to continue driving further.
Overall, anyone hoping that this economic release will provide guidance on the future outlook of US interest rates will have had their hopes dashed. Similarly to the monthly employment report released at the end of last week, the inflation headline number coming in today allows the Fed to continue to bide its time and wait for clarity from future economic data releases over the coming months.
Fed policymakers will ultimately enjoy the patience afforded to continue to watch economic data before making any decisions over the narrative on the future monetary policy outlook ahead.
Comparebroker is a comparison site and we spend hundreds of hours to keep the information up to date. However, users are advised to do their own due diligence and nothing can be perceived any advise. The content on the website is purely for education purposes only
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.