Annualised inflation coming in slightly below expectations at 4.9% compared to the 5.0% forecast might raise some hope that while this data does not spell out that Fed officials will be leaning towards providing guidance that the US central bank can begin communicating that lower interest rates are eventually returning, the economic release also does not imply that the Fed need to raise interest rates higher either.

The initial reaction to the inflation release appears to be softness in the Greenback. This is likely due to the admittance that while this data might not tell us enough about what the Fed is thinking, it at least provides some indication that the Fed will not be pushed to raise interest rates even higher in a hurry.

The main asset to benefit is once again Gold, which has managed to punch its way back towards previous record highs. I would say that the move in Gold is particularly inspired by the way in which buyers were able to defend the previous psychological resistance at $2000 as support during recent trading sessions. This provided a pat on the back to Gold enthusiasts that the around 12% rally in the precious metal year-to-date still has potential fuel in the tank to continue driving further.

Overall, anyone hoping that this economic release will provide guidance on the future outlook of US interest rates will have had their hopes dashed. Similarly to the monthly employment report released at the end of last week, the inflation headline number coming in today allows the Fed to continue to bide its time and wait for clarity from future economic data releases over the coming months.

Fed policymakers will ultimately enjoy the patience afforded to continue to watch economic data before making any decisions over the narrative on the future monetary policy outlook ahead.