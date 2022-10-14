The main event for this week was the US CPI print on Thursday. Short Term Interest Markets are now pricing in over a 10% chance of a 100bps hike from the Fed at its next rate meeting. This should continue to pressure stocks, support the USD, and weigh on gold and silver in the near term and at the very least, cap gains. The GBP was a constant source of volatility this week as it got caught between the Bank of England’s gilt purchase headlines and rumours that the UK’s PM is about to conduct a fiscal policy U-turn. Traders should be aware that market dynamics are very finely balanced and will be extremely sensitive to incoming US inflation data.

