The first half of the week started mildly positively as markets awaited the US CPI print on Wednesday. The headline CPI print showed a drop lower, below the market’s minimum expectations, to 5%, but US rate pricing was not changed dramatically. However, lower US inflation should be supportive for stocks and gold as we head into the end of April. Friday’s earnings are in key focus as the US bank JPMorgan announces its earnings before the US open. Investors are very keen to know whether or not there has been another flight of deposits from US banks as worry over US banks lingers.
Other key events from the past week
US CPI: Inflation focus, April 12: Markets expected the headline to fall to 5.2% from 6% prior for March. In fact, the headline fell to 5% y/y, but the core remains sticky at 5.6% y/y. On the face of it, this is good news, but will the Fed keep hiking as its target is still at 2% which is far away from this month’s print.
BoC interest rate decision: No change, April 12: Interest rate markets expected a 95% chance of an unchanged decision & the BoC did leave rates unchanged at 4.50%. The CAD inflation print next week will be important.
Earnings: JPMorgan, April 14: Many analysts are concerned about the level of deposits withdrawn from US banks at the start of 2023. Investors will be watching JPMorgan’s earnings closely for any further signs of falling deposit levels.
Key events for the coming week
GBP: UK inflation, April 19: Headline inflation is expected to fall to 10.2% y/y for March from 10.4% in February. The Bank of England will want to see inflation falling after last month’s surprise uptick. Another high inflation print and there will be further expectations of UK interest rates remaining high.
Seasonal Insights: JPMorgan announces earnings on Friday before the US Open.
EUR/USD: European PMIs, April 21: Eurozone PMIs are released on Friday and markets will be watching the services reading closely. A reading of 53.2 is expected, down from 53.7 in April. If the reading comes in unexpectedly lower watch out for potential EURUSD weakness. Data starts with France at 08:15 BST.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts first daily close above 1.1000 since March 2022 Premium
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1050 as the DXY consolidates heavy losses, below 101.00, at 1-year lows. Jobless claims data supports evidence that the US labor market is gradually weakening while wholesale inflation slowed down more than expected. US Retail Sales are due on Friday.
GBP/USD holds firm above 1.2500
GBP/USD closed Thursday above 1.2500, extending the positive daily streak. A weaker US Dollar and risk appetite across financial markets boosted the pair that looks set to open gains.
Gold: A pause in the rally, $2,075 still in sight Premium
Gold rallied further on Thursday, hitting $2,048.67 a troy ounce, its highest since March 2022. It is hovering near $2,040, looking at record highs.
Dogecoin price could rally as Elon Musk attempts to pump the meme coin, again
Dogecoin price has long benefitted from its long-time affiliation with Elon Musk, criticized by the community as it has also been alleged as a potential price manipulator. But this time, the crypto community might see through Musk's attempt at inflating DOGE.
Bad news is good news for stocks, PPI posts biggest drop in nearly 3 years.
US stocks are rallying as the economic data continues to soften and as corporate updates support the idea that the economy is gradually weakening.