The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept the interest rates unchanged at today’s monetary policy meeting, but extended long-term liquidity to boost anemic Chinese growth.
But interestingly, the higher PBoC liquidity and looser PBoC rate expectations couldn’t boost global growth optimism this Monday. Crude oil slipped below $70pb, while copper futures remained under pressure.
In the US, data released Friday showed that the US consumer sentiment fell to a 6-month low, as long-term inflation expectations jumped to a 12-year high, fueling worries that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may not stop hiking the interest rates, or, it won’t be able to cut the rates anytime soon. US yields and the dollar jumped, equities lost.
Rising US yields and the US debt ceiling impasse are major drags to investor appetite.
In Turkey, Sunday elections hint at a runoff in two weeks. Turkish yields jump, the lira and equities are sold.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD has retreated from session highs but manages to cling to small recovery gains above 1.0850 in the European session on Monday. The data from the Eurozone showed that Industrial Production contracted 4.1% in March, making it difficult for the Euro to hold its ground.
GBP/USD holds higher ground toward 1.2500 amid improved mood
GBP/USD is holding higher ground, heading toward 1.2500 in the early European morning. The pair is taking advantage of the improved risk sentiment and a broad US Dollar correction. The BoE’s less hawkish outlook might cap the gains for the major.
Gold bounces off $2,010 support amid cautious optimism
Gold price licks its wounds after a three-day downtrend, not to forget posting the biggest weekly loss since late September 2022. In doing so, Gold benefits from the USD’s consolidation amid hopes of no US default, as well as mixed comments from the Fed.
Ethereum Cancun upgrade to boost ETH blockchain’s popularity among developers and users on this condition
Ethereum network successfully completed its Shanghai upgrade and enabled the withdrawal of staked Ether. Post the completion of the upgrade, the community is focused on Cancun, the next key fork lined up for the second half of 2023.
Cautious start to the week as US debt ceiling talks continue
Last week saw modest losses for European markets in a week where there was little in the way of conviction in any of the moves. It was a similar story for US markets.