A strong UK jobs report and slowing US disinflation brought plenty of volatility today, with central bank hawks likely to feel emboldened, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

UK jobs data highlights need to raise rates further

“Today has been a largely mixed affair for markets on either side of the pond, with US risk-off momentum failing to inhibit European investors optimism. On a day that was always going to be heavily driven by economic data, the UK has managed to emerge with a positive jobs outlook but concerns over the need to tighten interest rates further. Higher employment, lower claims, and a quickening pace of growth in earnings (minus bonuses) signals to the Bank of England that there is a need and ability to go further in their bid to combat inflation. ”

Housing market could be key to driving down US inflation

“The latest US inflation survey brought mixed feelings for markets, with traders clearly struggling to gauge whether they should be bullish at the thought of continued declines or worried about a slowdown in that pace. The monthly 0.5% figure is certainly a concern, with the Fed ideally looking for that figure to come in between 0% and 0.3% to signal a trajectory that results in a year-on-year figure close to 2%. For now, the problem seems to lie within the housing market, with the all-important shelter costs driving costs higher. This provides even more reason to follow the housing market as a key determinant of where inflation moves in the months ahead.”