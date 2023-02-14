A strong UK jobs report and slowing US disinflation brought plenty of volatility today, with central bank hawks likely to feel emboldened, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
UK jobs data highlights need to raise rates further
“Today has been a largely mixed affair for markets on either side of the pond, with US risk-off momentum failing to inhibit European investors optimism. On a day that was always going to be heavily driven by economic data, the UK has managed to emerge with a positive jobs outlook but concerns over the need to tighten interest rates further. Higher employment, lower claims, and a quickening pace of growth in earnings (minus bonuses) signals to the Bank of England that there is a need and ability to go further in their bid to combat inflation. ”
Housing market could be key to driving down US inflation
“The latest US inflation survey brought mixed feelings for markets, with traders clearly struggling to gauge whether they should be bullish at the thought of continued declines or worried about a slowdown in that pace. The monthly 0.5% figure is certainly a concern, with the Fed ideally looking for that figure to come in between 0% and 0.3% to signal a trajectory that results in a year-on-year figure close to 2%. For now, the problem seems to lie within the housing market, with the all-important shelter costs driving costs higher. This provides even more reason to follow the housing market as a key determinant of where inflation moves in the months ahead.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.0700 post-US CPI
EUR/USD is still looking for direction after having spiked to 1.0800 with the initial reaction to US CPI data and fluctuating above 1.0700. Annual inflation in the US declined to 6.4% in January from 6.5% in December but came in higher than the market expectation of 6.2%.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2200
GBP/USD climbed to a 12-day high above 1.2250 after US CPI data but returned below 1.2200, erasing a large portion of its daily gains. The US Dollar preserves its strength against its rivals and weighs on the pair as safe-haven flows dominate the markets after US inflation data.
Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher Premium
Gold price lost its bullish momentum and dropped to the $1,850 area in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.8% following the US CPI data, weighing on XAU/USD.
Are Cardano whales gearing up for ADA price recovery rally?
Cardano network’s large wallet investors have increased their activity in the altcoin. Whale and shark addresses holding between 10,000 and 10 million ADA scooped up a higher volume of Cardano since the FTX exchange collapse.
TSLA stock dips on lower CPI but raises price of Model Y again
Tesla dipped before the market open on Tuesday as the January Consumer Price Index, a reading of inflation, came in slightly higher than expected.