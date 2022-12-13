US inflation heads lower, with tech stocks leading the push higher ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC meeting.
US inflation continues to fall, lifting market sentiment
“Global markets have received a welcome boost today, as the latest US inflation survey brought downside in both headline and core CPI readings in November. The fact that we have seen a relatively widespread decline in inflation that is not solely reliant on the volatile energy prices does provide greater confidence for the bulls, with house rents providing the one aspect which is yet to reverse. Markets can now look forward to tomorrows FOMC meeting with optimism, although it seems unlikely that the Fed with shift from the 50-basis point hike expected by markets. ”
Nasdaq gains highlight tech potential
“Meta and Google have led the gains in US markets today, with tech stocks enjoying a pop higher as US inflation declines further. With 2023 approaching, todays outperformance for the Nasdaq does bring optimism that the tech sector will produce the greatest gains once disinflation allows the Fed to reverse course. Amid all the talk of above-target inflation, traders should be aware that the Fed could easily act late on the other side, with rate cuts expected to be the talk of the town in 12-months time. With that in mind, For investors, the Nasdaq looks a particularly attractive investment case as we get closer to target inflation, with the tech sector likely to outperform as long as inflation remains on a downward trajectory. ”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges past 1.0600 after US CPI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its strongest level in six months above 1.0600 on Tuesday. The softer-than-expected November inflation figures triggered a risk rally and forced the US Dollar to suffer heavy losses againsnt its rivals.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh multi-month highs above 1.2400
GBP/USD rose sharply with the initial reaction to the US inflation report and reached its highest level since early June above 1.2400. The US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure after the data showed that the annual Core CPI declined to 6% in November from 6.3% in October.
Gold bulls conquered $1,800, more gains in the docket
Gold soared amid the USD collapse following the United States CPI release. The metal traded as high as $1,824.53, now holding on to substantial gains above $1,810. The Greenback plummeted as stocks rallied on the back of more signs of easing price pressure, hinting at a cautious Fed.
Bitcoin price booms as inflation undershoots consensus
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot higher early Tuesday as US inflation, both the core and the overall number, are coming out lower than expected. Both data points broke below the lowest estimation from analysts and triggered an upside surprise.
CPI release sends NVDA shares up more than 6%
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has jumped more than 6% in Tuesday's premarket after the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation dropping more quickly than thought.