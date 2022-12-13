US inflation heads lower, with tech stocks leading the push higher ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC meeting.

US inflation continues to fall, lifting market sentiment

“Global markets have received a welcome boost today, as the latest US inflation survey brought downside in both headline and core CPI readings in November. The fact that we have seen a relatively widespread decline in inflation that is not solely reliant on the volatile energy prices does provide greater confidence for the bulls, with house rents providing the one aspect which is yet to reverse. Markets can now look forward to tomorrows FOMC meeting with optimism, although it seems unlikely that the Fed with shift from the 50-basis point hike expected by markets. ”

Nasdaq gains highlight tech potential

“Meta and Google have led the gains in US markets today, with tech stocks enjoying a pop higher as US inflation declines further. With 2023 approaching, todays outperformance for the Nasdaq does bring optimism that the tech sector will produce the greatest gains once disinflation allows the Fed to reverse course. Amid all the talk of above-target inflation, traders should be aware that the Fed could easily act late on the other side, with rate cuts expected to be the talk of the town in 12-months time. With that in mind, For investors, the Nasdaq looks a particularly attractive investment case as we get closer to target inflation, with the tech sector likely to outperform as long as inflation remains on a downward trajectory. ”