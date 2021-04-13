Although the market was mellow on Monday, with every major index closing lower, it seems that positive sentiment is still very robust, and investors are still taking advantage of every negative news to buy the dips. Alibaba shares, for example, dipped slightly after the company got slapped with a multi-billion dollar fine, but a few hours later the stock bounced 10% closing at its highest price since February.

Today, investors are waiting for the critical release of US inflation figures, which may show a significant increase, especially in headline CPI, with expectations of a 0.5% rise, while Core CPI is set to rise by 0.2%. But we're about to see how much of this increase is already priced in, if the market is ahead of itself, after that big 1% month-over-month jump in producer prices last month (which was way above analyst expectations of 0.5%). There’s always concern that eventually producers could be forced to pass along some of those higher prices to consumers, and higher producer prices could weigh on margins for companies that buy raw materials for their products.

This morning after weak Chinese data, and a global chip shortage, in addition to coronavirus cases continuing to rise in Europe, Brazil, and India, prompting WHO to plead for further restrictions, are all weighing on sentiment, but that could quickly change over the next few days as earnings season starts, with big banks leading the way, especially if they parade a series of strong Q1 results.

Interestingly, Cryptos are creeping higher, with Bitcoin and Ether just off record highs, while XRP stands out today after it jumped to $1.50. The upcoming IPO of Coinbase the largest exchange of digital assets is cited as one of the factors boosting cryptocurrencies.

Gold, on the other hand, keeps printing lower lows after the failed attempt to break above the 50-day moving average last week.

EUR, GBP, AUD, and NZD are all trading higher despite US yields surging to 1.70% again this morning ahead of inflation numbers. Will we test the March highs at 1.77%? So far that resistance has been holding up. The US Dollar will rally back when we break through and push to 2%. But we haven't seen 2% since early August 2019, and so far, the Fed has been dismissing inflation concerns.

EUR/USD

ZEW sentiment figures are due out today from both Germany and the Eurozone, and we expect these economic numbers to beat and push the Euro higher. However, from a technical perspective, the EURUSD pair will need to move above the 1.19 / 1.1920 upside resistance area to draw more buying interest. Alternatively, should any negative Covid-19 news influence today, a drop to our support level at 1.1865 will be highly likely.

GBP/USD

Lower than expected UK GDP figures and bad trade data on one hand, but strong manufacturing and industrial production numbers on the other, are drawing a lot of interest this morning for the British Pound, with the forex pair supported on the downside by the 50-period moving average around 1.3725 and by our support level at 1.3680, while capped on the upside by the 1.3765 resistance and the 200-period moving average at 1.3790, as investors look ahead to the release of key US inflation data in the afternoon.

USD/JPY

The US dollar dropped against the Japanese Yen during the trading session on Monday, but this morning as US yields inch higher ahead of the critical US inflation numbers, the USD/JPY forex pair surged back to the strong resistance at ¥109.75. However, as the Fed has been dismissing inflation concerns, we expect the same narrative later today from Fed member, Raphael Bostic, and in turn we expect the US Dollar rally to fade, with ¥109.50 and ¥109.07 as nearest support targets.

FTSE100

UK’s FTSE100 has been printing lower lows ever since last Thursday on April 8 when the index, after a strong bullish trading week, surged to a high of 6960. Investors today are waiting for the March US inflation number to see how much of the rise in inflation is already priced in, with technical indicators favoring further decline to the 6840-support level coinciding with the 200-period moving average as nearest target.

Dow jones

A smooth auction on 3- and 10-Year US Treasuries didn’t derail equity markets from grinding higher to all-time highs, with 33800 as the last line of defense, with an hourly close above to boost bullish momentum favoring fresh record high prints with 34000 as next target. All eyes on today’s CPI reading for a better gauge of economic recovery and inflation, as Banks kick off earnings season this week.

DAX30

Strong trade data out of China this morning, signaling that the global recovery from the pandemic remains on track, is keeping European equity markets supported with the German index hovering around all-time highs below 15324 resistance. Eurozone and German ZEW Survey data on economic sentiment expected later today could boost risk on sentiment with the short-term uptrend (in black) to direct the trading session. A break below the uptrend will favor a pullback towards 15150 support level.

Gold

Decent demand on yesterday’s 3Y and 10Y USTs kept the yellow metal safe haven under pressure with 10Y yields today making their way back towards the 1.70% mark ahead of highly awaited US CPI data (consensus: 0.5%, previous: 0.4%) along with a 30-year bond auction. A surprise beat in CPI data could spark fresh demand on the bullion, while short-term technical indicators favor further downside with $1718 as closest support target.

US oil

WTI Crude still stuck in a range between $58.50 and $60 support/resistance levels, while confirming a higher low in early trade today at $59.50, with all eyes on OPEC’s monthly report for fresh estimates on global production and demand, along with API weekly crude inventory data. Higher revisions out of OPEC could be the catalyst needed to open the door to higher prices, with an hourly close above $60 to have $60.74 and $61.55 as next targets in extension.