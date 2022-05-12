US inflation data didn’t print a soft-enough figure to reverse the market selloff.
Disappointing US inflation data sent another shock wave to the US stock markets sending all major US indices tumbling on Wednesday. The S&P500 lost more than 1.5%, while Nasdaq tumbled more than 3%. Bitcoin slumped below the 2021 lows on the back of a broad-based risk-off selloff, and panic due to TerraUSD losing its dollar peg earlier this week.
The US dollar remained upbeat, and the dollar index returned above the 104 mark as the lower-than-expected cool down in the US inflation figure revived the Fed hawks.
The pound-dollar is testing the 1.22 this morning as the UK-European relationship is souring on the Northern Ireland headache.
Gold rebounded from the 200-DMA, as the US 10-year yield eased despite yesterday’s higher-than-expected inflation print in the US, as US crude saw a decent dip buying interest below the $100 per barrel, even with the souring prospects of a healthy global economic recovery.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows near mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early European session on Thursday and touched its weakest level since January 2007 near 1.0450. The intense flight to safety, as reflected by the more-than-2% decline seen in the Euro Stoxx 600, is providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year lows below 1.2200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low after the UK GDP QoQ rate missed estimates with 0.8% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
Gold rebounds from $1,850 as yields probe USD bulls ahead of US PPI
Gold picks up bids from intraday low to pare daily losses around $1,853 amid the initial hour of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest rebound could be linked to a slump in the US Treasury yields, which in turn tests US dollar buyers.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.