Global equities breathed a sigh of relief yesterday as the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said, at his congressional confirmation yesterday, that he could pull off the hard task of fighting back inflation without damaging the economy.

All eyes are on the US inflation as today’s data may reveal that consumer prices in the US advanced to or above the 7% mark, a four-decade high.

US dollar is giving toppish signs as the dollar index slipped below its 50-dma, where it had been finding support for the past six months. The EURUSD finally broke above its 50-dma average, gold advanced to $1821 per ounce and US crude is drilling into the above-$80pb offers.

Elsewhere, Tesla sold a record amount of cars in China, and the success is not a coincidence.