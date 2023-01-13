In this episode, Piers and I dissect this week's US CPI report and discuss what it means for the US central bank and the broader market.

The release saw some wild intraday moves and in this conversation we look at how the different types of market participants react to this type of information from high-frequency hedge funds to value investors.

In single stock news, we take a look at the fight for Disney as the latest corporate drama pits chief executive Bob Iger against the veteran activist Nelson Peltz. Find out how a proxy fight works and why the magic kingdom is not such a happy place after all.