Consumer prices in the US rose by 7.5% y/y in January and by 0.6% m/m compared to December. The largest contributions came from food, electricity and shelter.

The index for goods excluding energy and food also continued its dynamic upward trend. The increase in January was also 0.6% compared to December and thus core inflation rose by 6% compared to the previous year. The main contributors to this price increase were shelter, used cars and trucks. However, one can clearly see that the price increases are broad-based, as virtually all sub-component indices have risen y/y.

Inflation turned out even higher than expected in January and, in the coming months, the data will continue to get a lot of attention. Nervousness is rising in financial markets about how much the Fed will raise rates (+25 or +50 basis points) at the next meeting and beyond to counter price pressures. 2-year Treasury yields have risen significantly and are currently trading at 1.50. In the 10-year maturity segment, the increase was somewhat smaller, with the 10Y Treasury yield trading at around 2%.

EZ - When will upward pressure from energy prices end?

Eurozone inflation rose to an all-time high of 5.1% y/y in January, mainly due to considerable upward pressure from energy prices, which increased by 29% y/y. The main trigger for the dynamics of energy prices is an acute shortage of natural gas in Europe, which is also reflected in electricity prices. Details on the components of energy prices are still lacking. However, an acceleration in the dynamics of the increase to 29% y/y, up from 26% y/y in December, signals that wholesale electricity and gas prices are being passed through to consumers with a time lag. This is because the annual rate of change for wholesale electricity and gas prices moderated in January.

Electricity and gas account for around half of household energy expenditure. Households spend the other half on fuel. The increase in Brent crude oil prices since the beginning of the year (+17%) means that there is no easing in sight for this second key factor in household energy spending. As a result, the inflation rate at German gas pumps in February so far remains at a high level of around 29% y/y.

In February, the annual wholesale inflation rate for electricity and gas stabilized at a high level compared with January. The annual inflation rate for fuels in Germany also stabilized in February compared with January. However, due in particular to the time lag in passing on electricity and gas prices to households, energy price pressures in consumer inflation could nevertheless increase further in February. As a result, the inflation rate could rise again slightly in February.

Against this backdrop, we forecast a significant rise in inflation to 4.2% in 2022. However, we expect a gradual decline in Eurozone inflation rates in the second half of the year at the latest, mainly due to base effects in energy prices, whose rapid rise began in the summer of last year.

Due to the transformation and decarbonization of the European energy system, energy prices are expected to remain highly volatile in the coming years. Furthermore, due to the increasing taxation of fossil fuels via CO2 levies, continuous slight upward pressure on the prices of these energy sources is to be expected. In our view, this increases the risk of rising volatility in inflation rates in the Eurozone in the coming years.

