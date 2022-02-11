Global developments
It was an extremely volatile session for Rates and FX yesterday. The US Jan CPI print came in higher than already elevated expectations (at 7.5% yoy against exp 7.3%, core inflation at 6% yoy against exp 5.9%). It was the highest print in 40 years. Immediately post the CPI print, the Dollar strengthened with Euro dropping to 1.1380. The US yields at the shorter end shot up, driven by a spike in inflation expectations. The Euro recovered thereafter to print highs around 1.1480. However, Fed member Bullard's hawkish comments brought about another twist. Bullard advocated a full 1% hike by July with the liftoff beginning in March with a 50bps hike. The dollar again strengthened post his comments with Euro giving back almost entire gains and dropping back below 1.14. US yield at the shorter end is up about 20bps while the longer end is up about 10bps. The 10y yield has crossed the 2% mark. German and UK 10y yields have also risen 8bps and 10bps respectively. Christine Lagarde's comments were less hawkish than in the press conference last week. She said all of ECB's moves would have to be gradual. Brent is steady around USD 91.3 per barrel. US equity indices ended with cuts of 1.5-2%
Domestic developments
The RBI expectedly kept the repo rate and stance unchanged but surprisingly kept the Reverse repo too unchanged. Markets were expecting the RBI to sound hawkish given the US hike cycle and expansionary budget. The RBI however continues to prioritize growth over inflation. Its inflation forecasts for FY'23 were extremely sanguine.
Equities
Equity markets cheered the Dovish policy with the Nifty gaining 0.8% to end at 17605. Other Asian indices are however not performing too badly despite the 1.8% drop on S&P500.
Bonds and rates
The debt markets rejoiced post the dovish policy. The yield on the 10y fell about 10bps. The post-budget panic move has got completely retraced. OIS dropped about 15bps across the curve with 3y ending at 5.29% and 5y ending at 5.71%. However, we are likely to see the sentiment get dampened again today on sell-off in US bonds overnight post the CPI print and hawkish comments from Fed Member Bullard.
USD/INR
In a knee-jerk reaction, the Rupee weakened to 75.07 post the dovish policy but recovered subsequently to end the session at 74.95. A major action was however in forwards. The forwards crashed post the policy with 1y forward yield dropping 20bps to 4.16% (as implied rate differentials between US and India narrowed on dovish RBI despite hawkish Fed). The Rupee has weakened in offshore trading to 75.27 tracking overall Dollar strength post-Bullard's hawkish comments. 3m implied ATMF vols ended at 4.53%. We may see the vols spike if Rupee breaks and closes above 75.30 today.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on spots levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 - 73.90 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
