US Inflation came in at just 3% for the year. This is however to a large degree due to the higher base effect taking into account that huge surge of a year ago. Prices are still going higher, even from those surge levels.
There will be no backing away by the Fed at least at its next meeting.
US headline inflation
3% is the kind of number the Federal Reserve does want to see. There were serious concerns within the data however. The monthly inflation rate actually re-accelerated from 0.1% to 0.2%. Energy inflation fell massively, but electricity prices were 5.4% higher.
US core inflation
The all important Core inflation rate did decline to 4.8%, but it remains only marginally off its peak and this is a red alert level for any central bank. Signalling the crisis is not yet resolved. Yesterday’s inflation numbers, though moving in the right direction, are not enough to convince the Fed the core rate is on its way back down in a sustainable fashion. Though core monthly inflation did fall to 0.2%.
There is a risk here, that as the adjustment to the new higher base of a year ago works its way through the data series, that overall inflation could still stabilise at too high a level for the Fed’s comfort.
Core inflation at 4.8% is in fact still a truly alarming level. The Fed will see no reason at all to relent from its tightening bias on the back of this data. ‘More work may well need to be done.’ This is likely to be the prevailing internal mantra at the Fed for the time being.
If we get another good result in the next round of data, then, finally, we may be at or very near to the terminal rate for the current hiking cycle. This has however been an historic re-pricing of interest by the Fed and other central banks. One, it must be stressed, which is not going away any time soon.
It is critical to understand that even when the Fed stops hiking, we have at least one more hike to come, there is no magical turnaround to a new phase of rate cuts. These are the new interest rate levels everyone must learn to live with. Permanently. They are here to stay.
At the same time, the continuing burden of higher prices will continue to grind the US consumer and businesses alike. There is neither any relief from the new higher prices permeating and circling through the economy constantly. They are here to stay too.
US mortgage rates
The combination of permanently higher rates, the US mortgage rate just shot to a new high above 7%, and very high living expenses, place the US consumer in a permanent pressure cooker from which the economy will find little escape.
We were respecting the immediate upward momentum in stocks for the time being. Again, though, equities are to a large degree still rallying on false hopes of rate cuts eventuating. Making the market eventually vulnerable to correction.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with three-week top above 0.6800 after China's trade data
AUD/USD is holding higher ground above 0.6800, sitting at a three-week high following the release of mixed Chinese trade data. The pair finds support from the ongoing US Dollar weakness. The softer US CPI reaffirms that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle and weighs on the buck.
EUR/USD keeps gains near 1.1150, fresh 2023 highs
The EUR/USD pair is trading on the front foot, teasing a fresh 2023 top near 1.1150 heading toward the European session amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The pair reached its highest level since March 2022 after softer US CPI data smashed the Greennback.
Gold bulls need to crack two key levels en route $2,000
Gold price is sitting at its highest in four weeks, well above the $1,950 mark, as the United States Dollar (USD) lurks near 15-month lows against its main competitors, awaiting a fresh batch of top-tier US data for fresh trading impetus.
FTM holders' participation rising by 97% in a month could resuscitate Fantom price recovery
Fantom price is following the broader market cues awaiting a trigger to begin recovery again, but the delay is not being entertained by FTM holders.
US Dollar crushed on softer than expected CPI
There were some things going on in the background on Wednesday like as expected central bank moves from the RBNZ and Bank of Canada and higher commodities prices. But unquestionably, the big headline of the day was the softer than expected US CPI print.