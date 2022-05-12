Australian dollar plunging through 70 cents headed for 65 cents.
Maintaining export revenues in a fast slowing global economy with a possible peak in commodities, will be paramount to this country surviving what will be a sharp domestic slow-down regardless of who wins the federal election.
‘Look across the valley' mania reached fever pitch in New York last night, as inflation hesitated, dropping slightly from 8.5% to 8.3%.
The Stock market swings were intense as day traders and investors first rushed to buy on the astounding news? So they thought. Then intense selling. Then yet another buying frenzy.
After a savage whipsaw day however, the market ended on its lows. As well it should.
Taking a look at the 25 year chart of US inflation, it would be a fool indeed who would see any pullback up at these extreme levels, as an all clear for the US economy. Tremendous damage has already been done, being done, even if inflation had suddenly fallen back to 3%. The idea that a small hesitation from 8.5% to 8.3% was a wonderful development, is patently absurd.
The USA economy and indeed European and China economies are in deep trouble. Stocks can not maintain their own overly inflated valuations in this environment.
The Northern Hemisphere slow-down is now well entrenched. Stock markets have yet to fully price in this stark reality.
Australian markets have appropriately remained under pressure and we should all be expecting further significant downside in these markets.
A lot of people are surprised the Australian dollar has fallen below 70 cents again?
I would suggest expect further sharp declines.
Personally, I am delighted, having at first forecast a fall to 70 cents when the currency was bizarrely trading at .7745 mid-last year. And at the end of 2021, my official 2022 forecast was 65 cents. With further risk to 58 cents in 2023. We do seem to be on track for these targets, and we should all be glad that we are.
Maintaining export revenues in a fast slowing global economy with a possible peak in commodities, will be paramount to this country surviving what will be a sharp domestic slow-down regardless of who wins the federal election. The weight of a behind the curve RBA raising rates far too late, on top of already runaway inflation, with a hangover impact from the highest per-capita Covid government spend in the world, would bring any economy to its knees. That Australia’s external trade bonanza may already be peaking at the same time is particularly worrying.
The US Federal Reserve has also been well behind the curve relative to several other central banks around the world and now finds itself in the extreme position of having to aggressively raise interest rates when inflation is already well established above 8%. You cannot have worse central bank performance than this.
Nevertheless, for Australia the situation we are left with is that 50 point rate hikes in the USA will persist for the time being. This means the interest rate differential favouring the US dollar over the Australian dollar will continue to build.
Hence a growing interest rate advantage of the US dollar over the Australian dollar, while the US dollar continues to strike higher on safe-haven buying, and the Australian dollar becomes heavy as commodity prices moderate.
My target remains 65 cents this year. Risk 58 cents next year.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured on 0.6900 amid mixed markets, firmer USD
AUD/USD is defending 0.6900, although remains pressured near the lowest levels since June 2020. Australia’s Inflation Expectations for May rose past forecasts and offered temporary reprieve to AUD bulls. Mixed sentiment, firmer US dollar and the sell-off in the yuan weigh on the aussie.
EUR/USD struggles to overstep 50-EMA, hopes of fresh five-year low renew
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed a minor rebound after printing a low of 1.0507 in the Asian session. The asset is oscillating in a broader range of 1.0483-1.0642 since April 28 after witnessing a sheer downside move from 1.0936 on April 21.
Gold tumbles to near $1,850 as DXY rebounds, US PPI eyed
Gold Price has slipped to near $1,852.00 as the DXY has rebounded sharply after trading lackluster in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal is wandering in a minute range on Thursday and is expected to trade directionless ahead of the US PPI.
Why a 20% crash in Binance Coin price should not surprise you
Binance Coin price is bouncing off a stable demand zone that has, for the time being, cauterized its bleed. However, the untapped liquidity to the downside could cause bears to push through this support area.
UK GDP Preview: BOE’s R-word to overshadow a mild expansion Premium
The UK economy expanded by 1.3% in the final three months of 2021, as it overcame the Omicron covid variant-blow. In the first quarter of 2022, the world has been reeling from a protracted Russia-Ukraine war, with the British economy likely to be the worst-hit amid a trade shock.