Overview: Labour shortages are widespread and have pushed up US wage inflation to a 10-year high. Commodity prices are a mixed bag with oil and metals calming down but electricity and gas prices boosting euro inflation. Bottlenecks have eased slightly but are still severe. Freight rates are lower but still at high levels. We look for US core inflation to rise further and peaking somewhat above 5% in February 2022 before easing to around 2½% by end-2022. In the euro we expect core inflation to peak now.
Inflation expectations: Market-based inflation expectations have levelled off in both US and Europe over the past month. Short-term survey-based inflation expectations are still high in both US and euro area but long term expectations still seem anchored.
US: CPI inflation was rose to the 6.8% y/y in November, the highest level since 1982. Core CPI rose 0.5% m/m (in line with consensus) taking the annual rate to 4.9% from 4.6% in October. Especially shelter and car prices drove the m/m increase in the core but apparel, lodging away from home and transportation also showed decent increases again. Survey-based short-term inflation expectations remain very high but long-term measures remain well-anchored for now. Wage growth is increasing reflecting shortage of labour (not least within “leisure and hospitality”).
Euro: HICP inflation rose to yet another record high of 4.9% in November. In contrast to the US, energy continues to be the main inflation driver in Europe accounting for more than half of the increase, as higher oil, gas and electricity prices have started to show up in consumers’ energy bills. So far we see few signs that unions are increasing their wage demands. Euro negotiated wage growth continued lower in Q3 to 1.35% (from 1.75% in Q2), but it might be early days. In our view, inflation sustainably converging towards the ECB's target requires a further sharp rise in commodity price or a more persistent trend shift in wage growth above the long-run average (read more in Euro Area Research - Measuring the euro area inflation pulse, 15 November).
China: Chinese PPI inflation dropped to 12.9% in November and we expect it to fall further on the back of lower commodity price inflation. CPI is running at 2.3% y/y.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
