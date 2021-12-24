My keep it simple trade of the moment is just keep buying Gold.

Inflation is here to stay at high levels. Global economy will continue to experience rolling disruption. Expect below expectations growth everywhere. While central banks continue to raise rates. Uncertainty as well as industrial and jewellery demand will continue to drive gold higher even with a strengthening US dollar.

Yes, the market was higher again in New York, and yes I am risking "stubborn" but it is honestly still in the range.

US economic data was beat up as positive

Why? Because they rose.

Let's not mention these were small increases after savage falls and the absolute values are still quite scary. That's the financial news headline writers and grabbers for you. Positive is popular, so every thing is great all the time.

The real mover, economically speaking, was on the inflation front with the PCE indicator rising the most in 39 years? As we were the first to say globally, inflation is out of the box, a wild cat, and it is only going to get much worse.

US personal spending

Could be in a weakening trend, even as prices rise. A serious concern for any decent economist. Doldrums doesn't even begin to describe it.





US personal income

Rising 0.6% might spin well, but in this new historical context and given the rate of inflation, this is a lose/lose situation for the US economy.

US consumer sentiment, spin city

A picture spun as a reason to buy stocks?

US consumer sentiment, the truth

These are small oscillations sitting heavily at 10 year lows. How is that good?

Wait for it, the BIG performer, PCE core inflation

39 Year High... up 5.7%.

US new jobless claims

Stable at 205,000.

US new home sales

Property bubble bursting stuff, not to mention the rate hike tsunami coming fast.

Hence, I am taking the risk of stubborn as there was really only "worry" in yesterday's US data. Spin can only hold out for so long against real Main Street hard realities.

