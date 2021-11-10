Wall Street interrupted a winning series with the S&P 500 index closing lower for the first time in 9 days and with the Nasdaq being the worst performing index after it was pressured significantly by the plunge of Tesla shares, caused partly by comments made by the CEO Elon Musk in which he indicated the possibility of selling a portion of his shares if a Twitter poll were to decide accordingly. Today, investors await US CPI inflation data which is expected to show an increase of 5.8% y/y and which could potentially influence the FED to further adjust its QE tapering after its announcement in the most recent central bank meeting. Furthermore, earnings reports from Disney and Beyond Meat could also be worth keeping an eye on after this earnings season has proved to be surprisingly positive for the majority of companies.

Marks and Spencer posts strong Q3 results

M&S H1 results indicated a significant rebound in sales and a performance recovery which could be attributed to underlying improvements in all main businesses along with a reduction of net debt as the company has managed to effectively adapt to changing conditions. Better than expected financial results, along with a clear plan to continue expanding thanks to more partnerships and store openings, continue to provide reassurance to investors who may be finally looking past the noticeable impact the pandemic has had on the business in recent times.