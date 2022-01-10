SP 500 ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Stock Indices News: Plus NASDAQ 100 (NDX) & Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Day Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Russell 2000.
01:19 NASDAQ 100.
04:03 S&P500.
15:52 Thanks for watching!
S&P500 Elliott Wave Counts.
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave C of (4)
S&P 500 Elliott Wave C of (4)
NASDAQ Elliott Wave C of (4)
