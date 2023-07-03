Share:

All the US Indices are higher on the good Inflation report from Friday.

The premise is, if the US Federal Reserve sees inflation calming down or lowering, they will not need to raise Interest Rates.

Lower Interest Rates result in more investment in equities which will drive the Indices higher.

But, watch out for a few things this week.

Tomorrow is a big holiday in the US and markets will be closed.

On Thursday we have some employment data and a PMI, and the Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday which may decide the future of Interest Rates in the US.

As well, we have an Interest Rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia tomorrow, followed by some key events from the ECB.

Be careful if you leave any GBP trades open over the coming weekend as BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will be speaking on Sunday.

This type of Sunday activity almost always creates price action gaps on Monday morning and it can also stop out your GBP trades if you are not careful.

Watch for volatility on all GBP pairs as we have a grand contradiction.

Higher Interest Rates usually mean a stronger currency but the UK may be heading into a recession which will result in a weaker currency.

Even with Christine Lagarde talking about raising Interest Rates, the EUR has declined.

Let’s look at these from the technical side tomorrow.