All the US Indices are higher on the good Inflation report from Friday.
The premise is, if the US Federal Reserve sees inflation calming down or lowering, they will not need to raise Interest Rates.
Lower Interest Rates result in more investment in equities which will drive the Indices higher.
But, watch out for a few things this week.
Tomorrow is a big holiday in the US and markets will be closed.
On Thursday we have some employment data and a PMI, and the Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday which may decide the future of Interest Rates in the US.
As well, we have an Interest Rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia tomorrow, followed by some key events from the ECB.
Be careful if you leave any GBP trades open over the coming weekend as BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will be speaking on Sunday.
This type of Sunday activity almost always creates price action gaps on Monday morning and it can also stop out your GBP trades if you are not careful.
Watch for volatility on all GBP pairs as we have a grand contradiction.
Higher Interest Rates usually mean a stronger currency but the UK may be heading into a recession which will result in a weaker currency.
Even with Christine Lagarde talking about raising Interest Rates, the EUR has declined.
Let’s look at these from the technical side tomorrow.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0900 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest drop below 1.0900 in the European session. The pair is undermined by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid amid pre-US Independence Day trading and ahead of the top-tier US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar rebounds, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, having broken its consolidative range to the downside in European trading. Hawkish Fed bets help revive the USD demand, dragging the major lower. BoE’s aggressive tightening fuels recession fears and also acts as a headwind for the GBP. US PMIs eyed.
Gold corrects to near $1,910 as US Manufacturing PMI comes into spotlight
Gold price has reported a corrective move to near $1,910.00 in the London session. The precious metal is under pressure as consistent reiteration of more interest rate hikes from the Fed is deepening worries about persistent inflation in the United States economy.
Litecoin price holds above $100 even as on-chain metrics suggest downturn ahead
Litecoin network’s on-chain metrics signaled a bullish turn in LTC price last week, pushing its price up to a monthly high of $114.95 on Monday, but the altcoin might be on the cusp of a correction as some indicators have flipped bearish over the weekend.
Quiet start to an intense week
The Independence Day holiday in the US means the week should start quietly in markets, but US data will soon attract the market's attention again now that a July Fed rate hike is a consensus view and there is also speculation about a move in September.