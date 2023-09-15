US indices drop as consumer sentiment hits 3-month low

Rising oil prices, weak consumer sentiment and triple witching push US indices down, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
US indices slip but Europe remains in positive territory
“Unlike their European counterparts, which added to yesterday's strong post ECB gains, US indices end the week under pressure. The high oil price and US import prices which rise the most in over a year reignite inflationary worries. Coupled with a three-month low in the University of Michigan consumer sentiment, US car maker strikes and $4 trillion of simultaneous expiration of stock indices, index futures and options, all weigh on US markets ahead of next week's eagerly awaited FOMC."
US dollar on track for ninth consecutive weekly gain
“The US dollar continues to appreciate and is on track for its ninth straight weekly gain ahead of next week's rate decisions by the Fed, BoE and BoJ."
