Asia Market Update: US indices concerned by banking issues (again) rescued after hours by positive tech earnings; Aussie CPI overall in-line with expectations; AUD continues fall to mid-March levels.
General trend
-NASDAQ and S&P500 after hours reversed heavy losses during the NY session on renewed bank stability concerns as FRC stock plummeted by 50%. However, Google and Microsoft earnings helped US equity FUTs to recover, with NASDAQ FUTs erasing nearly all earlier losses.
- The positive late-day mood in the US did not extend to Asia, where markets are mixed.
- Korea’s SK Hynix Semiconductor suffered a record quarterly operating loss, but the stock rose as co. sees a memory chip rebound in Q2 (See Korea below).
- After the Aussie CPI release was overall in-line with expectations, Australian yields continued their 13bps overnight decline with yields on the 3-year falling by a total of 18bps at time of writing. AUD weakens further following on from its significant drop last night, nearing March lows.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.4% at 7,289 [follows holiday].
- (AU) AUSTRALIA Q1 CPI Q/Q: 1.4% V 1.3%E; Y/Y: 7.0 V 6.9%E; TRIMMED MEAN Y/Y: 6.6% V 6.7%E.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA MAR CPI Y/Y: 6.3% V 6.5%E.
- (AU) Australia to host Quad Leaders Summit in Sydney May 24 (Japan, US, Australia and India).
- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence +0.8%.
- (NZ) New Zealand Mar Trade Balance (NZ$): -1.3B v -0.7B prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand releases IRD research on tax paid by super wealthy; Govt says wealthy New Zealanders pay much less tax than others.
- (NZ) New Zealand Mar ANZ Heavy Truckometer M/M: +2.7% v -0.7% prior (update).
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.5% at 19,520.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,255.
- (HK) Hong Kong Mar Trade Balance (HKD): -40.6B v -46.2Be.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY95.0B v CNY170B prior in 7-day reverse repo: Net injects CNY63B v injects CNY132B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9237 v 6.8847 prior [weakest Yuan fix since Mar 13th].
- (CN) China Finance Min: March Net local Govt debt issuance at CNY 601.7B; Net local special bonds issuance at CNY 529.9B.
- (CN) Deposit rate cuts by China banks will not hurt investors - Chinese press.
- (CN) China established nationwide real estate registration system - press [update].
- (CN) China State Council: Want to increase credit support for imports and exports and further expand scale of cross-border trade using Yuan settlement.
- (CN) China Commerce Min held talks with German State Gov to deepen Sino-German economic and trade cooperation.
- Bank of Guiyang (601997.CN) Shares fall as trading volume quadruples after news of Guizhou Province receiving official help from China's top state-owned distressed asset manager, CCAM - financial press (Note that no Chinese province in modern history has ever declared insolvency).
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.5% at 28,478.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda: Reiterates BOJ monetary easing is not aimed at funding Govt spending.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens flat at 2,489.
- (KR) South Korea Apr Consumer Confidence: 95.1 v 92.0 prior.
- (KR) South Korea's Pres Yoon: US is the optimal partner for supply chain stability.
- Hynix Semiconductor (660.KR) Reports Q1 (KRW) Net loss -2.58T v -2.82Te, Rev 5.09T v 4.99Te (Comments: “Memory market supply / demand mismatch is unprecedented in scale”, but expects inventory to decline and revenue to improve in Q2).
Other Asia
- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP): Expands currency rate risk protection program, to encourage use of hedging facility.
North America
- (US) Apr Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: -22.8 v -12.8 prior.
- (US) APR RICHMOND FED MANUFACTURING INDEX: -10 V -8E; Volume of new orders: -20 v -11 prior, Backlog of orders: -31 v -14 prior.
Europe
- (UK) APR CBI INDUSTRIAL TRENDS TOTAL ORDERS: -20 V -21E.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- ASX200 -0.3%; Hang Seng +0.8%; Shanghai Composite flat; Nikkei 225 -0.7%; Kospi -0.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +1.3%, DAX -0.5%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0968 - 1.0983 ; JPY 133.45 - 133.87 ; AUD 0.6603 - 0.6639 ; NZD 0.6128 - 0.6149.
- Gold +0.1% at $2,007/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $77.53/brl; Copper +1.0% at $3.9020/lb.
