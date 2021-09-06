Global developments
In another sign of deceleration in economic recovery due to the surge in delta variant cases, US August headline NFP missed expectations by quite a margin. The slowdown in the pace of job gains could cause the Fed to delay the announcement of tapering to November instead of September. The pandemic unemployment benefits in the US have come to an end. Ideally, this should incentivize more people to rejoin the labor force which would take away some of the labor market tightness. The Fed would want to wait and see how this plays out. November would give them another 2 NFP prints to make a decision. Pressure on short-term rates in the US continues on account of abundant liquidity. The US Fed is absorbing more than USD 1tn through overnight reverse repos. 3-month LIBOR hit a new record low. LIBOR-OIS spreads have compressed. Abundant liquidity has supported risk sentiment and kept the real rates and the dollar under pressure.
Domestic developments
India's FX Reserves rose USD 16.6bn to USD 633.6bn as SDR allocation from IMF got reflected in the data. The surplus liquidity in the banking system is over Rs 9 lakh crs. The core liquidity is as high as Rs 12 lakh crs. This continues to push money market rates lower.
Equities
Renewed FPI interest in domestic equities saw the Nifty climb to a new all-time high of 17323 on Friday. Asian equities are trading with a positive bias.
Bonds
Search for carry and a stable currency have drawn FPIs to domestic debt again. After pumping in close to USD 1.6bn in August, FPIs have invested a net USD 400mn in the first few sessions of September. OIS dropped 5-7bps last week across the curve with 3y ending at 4.63% and 5y at 5.10%. 10y benchmark yield is likely to trade a 6.12-6.25 range.
USD/INR
Nationalized banks have put a floor of around 72.90 for USD/INR in the last few sessions. 1y forward yield has climbed to 4.38% as nationalized banks are likely buying spot Dollars and pushing the purchases forward. 3m ATMF vols continued to remain suppressed at 4.70%. We believe the biggest challenge for the central bank in managing Rupee overvaluation is the domestic liquidity glut. We therefore believe that if the central bank is to put a floor in USD/INR, forwards would most likely inch higher, especially in the 12-18 month tenor. For the week ahead we see a 72.75-73.75 range. We see the limited downside in the pair from current levels.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.10. Importers are advised to cover at current spot levels. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
