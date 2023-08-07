Share:

Outlook: This is a weak week for data. We get the trade surplus, GDP and PPI/CPI for China, where the recovery is looking increasingly sloppy and soft. We also get US CPI and PPI, with no meaningful dip in sight. Germany gave us industrial production and the UK gives us GDP. Not much here to build any compelling stories on.

The press is calling this a big inflation week for the US, even though we already had the PCE version. The focus is probably due to forecasts for the headline CPI to fail to fall by much and for core CPI to hang around 4.7-4.8%, the same as June. We complain that core is not the thing that counts to the average Joe family. That’s the price of gasoline and food. The headline number can fall but the public won’t believe inflation is falling as long as the price of hamburger is still over $5 (and the price of bread is up 14.5% y/y and the price of spaghetti, 11.4%.

But whether the Fed has finished hiking now or will finish in the fall is starting to take a backseat to the Event of a ratings agency downgrading the US because of overindebtedness, aka fiscal profligacy, especially because it is unlikely to get fixed in time due to failures in governance.

First things first: no sovereign state can survive excessive external sovereign debt, and “excessive” can be defined as anything much over 100% of GDP. The eurozone has a treaty commitment to no more than 60% (suspended because of the pandemic).

In the US, as of June 2023 the US government debt was 122.8 % of the GDP. We have gone too far down that rabbit hole. For evidence, check out This Time is Different, Eight Centuries of Financial Folly by Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff (Princeton University Press, 2009), one of the best economic history books of all time. And see the chart from MacroTrends. The Macrotrends site is interesting if you want to compare national debt by presidents and other data in an interactive format. “The national debt almost tripled during during the Reagan administration, slowed considerably during Clinton's time in office and rose more gradually during the administrations of GW Bush and Obama.” Clinton has been the only president since the war to reduce the national debt, making the Republican claim to fiscal conservatism a joke.

Here’s an interesting point: if you add all the presidents possible on the Macrotrends chart, Pres Biden’s track record is a lower addition to the national debt than any other except G. W. Bush (and we have doubts about that). And the national debt went over 100% in 2012. So why is Fitch downgrading the US now?

The answer lies in that “governance” problem. Fitch cited the Jan 6 insurrection as just one of many instances of polarization. It’s no accident that when S&P downgraded the US in 2011, just ahead of reaching that 100% debt/GDP mark, it also named polarization. Fitch also pointed out that neither party is paying attention to the fiscal problems, or rather that both have retreated to extreme or radical positions. We say calling for higher taxes on rich people, the Dems’ solution, has a long history going back to English kings and is not accurately to be named radical.

Fitch came under thundering criticism from the Treasury and others, but we say it has a valid point in one context: if Trump gets the nomination to run for president in 2024 and loses, we will face a whole lot worse than a one-day insurrection. If he wins, he is all too likely to show off by repudiating the debt, something he threatened while president the last time, or cancel if when held by folks he doesn’t like, such as China. Either way, divided we fall.

So while Fitch is “wrong” in the sense that there’s nothing on the table right now that screams “debt crisis,” not even a recession were that to come to pass, it’s right about the political situation. And we would bet that this becomes the Next Big Thing that overshadows even inflation for the fate of the dollar for the next few months (at least). Then, alas, it may drop out of sight as the new normal, like the S&P downgrade in 2011.

Tidbit: The Atlanta Fed GDPNow for Q3 was 3.9% on Aug 1, from 3.5% on July 28th. We get another estimate tomorrow. The main drivers are the “nowcast” of real personal consumption expenditures growth up from 3.1% to 3.5% and domestic investment from 4.7% to 5.2%. The Blue Chip consensus is still under 1%. A divergence this big means something is seriously wrong. It’s possible the Blue Chip gang is just stuck in the recession-addled past. Or the Atlanta Fed is overshooting, as it’s wont to do (although not lately).

About inflation: The June PCE price index rose 3% y/y, the smallest increase in more than two years and the same as CPI. Core PCE rose by 4.1%, less than expected and also the least since 2021. Note that CPI measures costs paid by consumers and overweights housing, while PCE includes items paid by others, thus overweighting medical care. And yet both are at 3%... and both are wrong. True house prices are not included, and true medical costs are (as we all know) vastly higher than shown in the PCE because of the weird and awful way the insurance industry deals with medical providers. We still have a housing bubble that is only slowly being pricked, and we still have a horrible, awful, really bad medical care payment system.

We are going to get sick on inflation stories this week. The CPI was 3% for June but not expected to fall much for July, while core CPI was 4.8% in June, down from 5.3%, but also forecast at the same 4.8% (Trading Economics) or 4.7% (consensus). The failure of CPI is going to be taken as meaning the Fed isn’t done, as Fed Gov Bowman just said. This is not the happy outcome the stock market thought was within reach only a week ago.

Important Tidbit: The concept of a “forward looking Taylor Rule” seems to have originated at the Cleveland Fed in 2000. The math is rough but the concept is pretty easy—apply the Taylor rule to reasonably expected future inflation that will encompass the lags of past monetary policy instead of recent or current inflation. The Taylor rules calls for Fed funds to be inflation plus 50 bp. With the target at 2%, that means 2.50%.

As Mr. Powell was careful to say, the Fed wants to act before inflation gets to 2% on the dot, because then, given lags, it would be overshooting. Again the important word is Lag. So what we seek is a decent forecast. Critics point out that we have a real problem when shelter is included, because it has an outsized effect and is lousy data in the first place.

In addition, the Fed is not mentioning the forward-looking Taylor rule, and its firm commitment to transparency (lest it surprise the flighty market, poor dears) means it has to talk about a concept many, many times before it can act on it. Even Mr. Bernanke spoke of zero rates and QE for a long time before implementation.

Still, the current core PCE rate is 4.10% from 4.58% the month before, and we have to wait for August 30 for the next one. Then the data for September arrives on Sept 29, the same day as the Fed policy meeting. We can probably get from 4.1% to something in the 3’s by then, but the question becomes how low in the 3’s? You can see the exact calendar at the NY Fed website.

We would guess the Fed will have the info before the rest of us. And the September data will not only be a monthly, but also a quarterly number. If core PCE fell from 4.9% in Q1 to 3.8% in Q2, and we project another 1% (or so) for Q3, that would take us to 2.7-2.8% q/q. This would beat Jim Bianco’s requirement of a 3 as the front number. This is one of the reasons so many in the financial market believe the July hike was the last and the September meeting will bring a pause, if not an outright declaration of the end of hiking.

To be fair, an annual rate of change is too long a time to judge by and vulnerable to heavy base effects. Quarterly is more reasonable—but it’s still not what the Fed uses. The Fed uses the monthly (as far as we know).

The regional Feds offer a wide array of forecasts. The Cleveland Fed has a 10-year expected inflation at under 2%. For June, the NY Fed had “trend CPI” inflation at 2.5-3.2%. It’s not updated yet, nor is the Dallas trimmed mean, which had 2.0% for PCE, 2.0% for core, and 2.5% for its trimmed mean.

In other words, we were already there, or nearly, as of the June data.

An important point is that the Fed can reasonably be expected to stop hiking in September but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t hike in November, as suggested by Goldman, or that it will be cutting rates any time soon afterwards. We continue to believe “higher for longer.” This poses a specific risk to the US stock market. US equities “should” not have been flourishing while the Fed was hiking. That’s not the normal set of conditions. It was fun watching the gloomsters—all the big bank forecasters from Goldman to BoA/ML—retreating more or less gracefully from the recession forecast.

As we keep saying, this is not your grandpa’s post-crisis recovery. The pandemic was sui generis—its own thing. Post-pandemic conduct in various data bear that out—notably the labor shortage and the demand for second houses or different housing once work-from-home became an issue. Then there is the issue of all that government money handed out almost willy-nilly. Some say it was the true cause of inflation, not supply chains.

Not getting a stock market retreat while the Fed was hiking is another post-pandemic development that nobody expected. Easier to forecast is the crushing disappointment when March 2024 comes and goes without a rate cut. It would take core PCE at 2% or under it to inspire the Fed to cut (and fret over having overshot). Barring that development, the Fed will be loathe to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, and higher for longer it will be. That’s the time the equity players may desert.

The more cynical among us point out that a cut will be customary in an election year, especially one in which the former president, if he were to win, could disband the Fed, or otherwise make it part of the Deep State Establishment that needs to be wiped out or revised considerably and with officials under his thumb. The Fed cherishes its independence and would go to some lengths to preserve it. It’s an unanswerable question whether cutting rates to aid the incumbent is in its playbook.

Forecast: Germany is already in recession and likely to stay there as China struggles to get a recovery. The US is delivering real growth of well over 3.5%. The 10-year yields are tracking one another more closely than logic says they should, but point toward the euro falling. See the joint exchange rate/rate differential chart from Kshitij.

And yet there is that sovereign debt downgrade by Fitch that has seemingly already fallen off the radar screen, but has the potential to tank the dollar. Dollar/yen is also due for a fall, if we continue to see the sentiment grow that the Fed is done.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

