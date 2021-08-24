Fears that Jerome Powell will look to lay out a relatively hawkish monetary policy pathway at Jackson Hole have eased, bringing upside for growth stocks in particular. Meanwhile, UK supermarkets continue to experience high volatility on takeover speculation.

Nasdaq leads the way higher for US stocks

Traders continue to have one eye on Jackson Hole

Supermarket volatility continues, as Sainsburys takeover optimism cools

US markets have maintained their positive footing once again today, with European markets experiencing a more changeable session. While the DAX has enjoyed another day of gains, the FTSE 100, Ibex, and CAC have all drifted lower into the close. The Nasdaq has once again outperformed, with the tech-focused index reaching another record high thanks to easing tapering fears. With the Jackson Hole Symposium set to dominate the week’s proceedings, the recent tapering uncertainty cast by the seemingly indecisive Fed minutes does give the basis for further outperformance for growth names. Tech stocks have been bolstered by the huge wave of stimulus that has flowed from the Federal Reserve, thus highlighting that the Nasdaq has the most to benefit if the Fed opts to delay their tapering timeline.

Supermarket stocks have experienced a volatile start to the week, as speculation over prospective US private equity takeover provide bring waves of optimism and disappointment. Marks & Spencer enjoyed a sharp rise last week as pent up demand saw a sharp spike in sales. However, much of the recent focus has been geared towards the likes of Morrison’s, which finds itself at the middle of a multi-billion takeover battle between two US private equity firms. Speculation that US investors could soon target Sainsburys for a takeover bid saw the supermarket’s stock spike 15% yesterday. However, we are seeing much of that optimism fade today, with to stock losing over 5% as traders take their profits on a somewhat speculative play.