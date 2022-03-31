Global development

Russia said that it would not immediately demand payment in Rubles for the natural gas it exports. The shift would be gradual Russia said. This has fueled further short covering in the Euro which now approaching the 1.12 mark. Kremlin also said that there had been no breakthroughs in talks with Ukraine. However, this statement has not impacted global risk sentiment much. Brent has fallen USD 5 per barrel overnight as the US is said to be considering releasing 1mn barrels per day for several months to cool off soaring crude prices. The focus will be on the OPEC+ meet today. The alliance is expected to stick to its schedule of gradual production increases.

Price action across assets

US shorter end yields have cooled off. 10y continues to hover around the 2.33% mark. The S&P500 ended 0.6% lower. Asian equities are trading mixed. While the Shanghai composite and Hang Seng are lower, other Asian indices are trading with modest gains. Brent has retraced from USD 114 per barrel to USD 109 per barrel. Gold is steady around the USD 1930 mark. The Dollar is weak against both EM and DM currencies.

China's factory, services sectors slump together for first time since 2020

Domestic development

USD/INR

The Rupee opened stronger at around 75.65 but weakened during the session to end at 75.90. The Rupee has strengthened overnight in offshore trading on lower crude prices. Today is the financial year-end. Last day March over First Day April points have behaved well this time. Though still elevated, there has not been much panic or volatility as Rupee liquidity in the banking system is still abundant. Cash Spot would be around 8-10p today.

Bonds and rates

Domestic bond yields dropped 4-6bps across the curve on lower crude prices. The rally is expected to continue today as well. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.78%. 1y T-bill cut-off came in at 4.58% against 4.62% in the previous auction.

Equities

The Nifty gained 1% to end just shy of the 17500 mark. Commodity stocks underperformed on optimism around resolution between Ukraine and Russia.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.10. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.40. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.

Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskiy says

FX Outlook of the day

Germany says to still pay for Russian gas in euros/dollars after Scholz-Putin call

Chart of the day

The USDINR NSE April futures opened at 76.05 today. The USDINR spot in the OTC market is expected to open at 75.83 levels. Immediate resistance to be around 76.93 which is also the upper Bollinger band level. On the flipside, the immediate support will be at 75.54 which is also the super trend level.

Macro monitor

Market at glance