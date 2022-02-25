Global developments
Risk assets got pulverized yesterday as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia attacked Ukraine from three sides and launched strikes from air, land, and sea. The intent seems to be to overthrow the current government and replace it with a pro-Russian government. Equities globally had got whacked. Crude and LNG prices shot up (Brent had risen 10% to almost USD 106 per barrel, the highest level in 8 years). Aluminium prices reached all-time highs. US treasury yields had dropped on safe-haven demand with the yield on 10y dropping to 1.85%. The dollar had strengthened across the board (Euro has dropped 1.5% to 1.11 and Pound close to 2% to 1.3275). However, risk sentiment has recovered post president Biden's address in the late New York session. US announced fresh sanctions including sanctions on 5 Russian banks with Combined assets over USD 1tn. However, Biden reiterated that US forces would not engage in the Ukraine conflict (In fact most Western nations have strongly criticized the Russian attack but have not laid down any concrete plans to support Ukraine). Biden dodged questions on why sanctions were not being imposed directly on Putin and why Russia was not being banned from accessing SWIFT. Biden also said the US was ready to release barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserves alongside allies. Biden's comments give a feeling that this could well end up being a localized conflict. Risk sentiment has improved. Crude has retreated with Brent now at USD 101 per barrel. The dollar has weakened considerably from highs against most majors and EM currencies. S&P500 recovered almost 4.5% from lows to end 1.5% higher. Asian equities too are trading positive. US 10y yield is back up to 1.95%. Asian and EM currencies are stronger against the USD.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty cracked 4.78% yesterday to end at 16247. 16850 which had been holding well gave way. The panic was comparable to that seen at peak of COVID. The VIX shot up above 30. Midcap 100 index plunged 5.75%. We are likely to see some respite today. 16800 is now likely to act as a resistance.
Bonds and rates
Gsec yields were a couple of basis points higher on higher crude prices with the yield on the 10y benchmark ending at 6.76%. The focus will be on the Rs 13000 crs benchmark security auction today. It will be interesting to see if the auction is canceled yet again if the response is poor. 3y and 5y OIS ended a couple of basis points higher at 5.32% and 5.82% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee weakened 1.5% to 75.65 as FPIs dumped domestic stocks on extreme risk aversion. USD/INR has however cooled off in offshore trading with a recovery in global risk sentiment. Price action is likely to be headline-driven. The absence of negative headlines could see the pair mean revert towards 75. 1y forward yield ended at 4.17% after having dipped to 4.09% intraday. 3m ATMF implied volatility spiked 45bps to 5.40%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover at spot levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.30-40. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.30 – 76.40 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.