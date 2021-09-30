Market movers today
We expect the US Congress to pass a short-term funding bill before the deadline at midnight US time today, which would avert a government shutdown on Friday.
On economic data, we will get both the German inflation and unemployment figures for September. The weekly jobless claims are released for the US and the KOF leading indicator is up from Switzerland.
From central banks, we will get the minutes of the last week's Riksbank meeting. We also have a range of Fed speakers coming up today, including Williams, Bostic, Evans and Bullard.
The 60 second overview
Looming government shutdown: Last night the House passed a bill to suspend the debt limit through December 2022. However, the bill is widely expected not to pass the Senate given the republican opposition as 60 votes out of 100 are needed to pass most legislation. Hence, the deadlock is still unresolved and the clock is ticking and a government shut-down is getting closer (US midnight today). See also Research US: Government shutdowns are usually short-lived and no is interested in a default by the end of the day that we published yesterday. In that report we also discuss what happens if the so-called X-day is passed when the US treasury would need to prioritize, delay and ultimately default on payments. US Treasury has said that X-day is October 18 - others have argued that it could be early November.
Evergrande crisis: While markets have quickly moved to other issues, we would warn against too much complacency on China's property crisis. In a new paper we describe the perfect storm facing Chinese developers and what is needed from the government to contain the crisis, see Research China - 'No 'Lehman moment' but financial stress is not over.
Central banks: In a virtual panel debate with Powell from the Fed, Lagarde from ECB, Kuroda from BoJ and Bailey form BoE all basically repeated that the current supply disruptions and high inflation will be temporary. But still it cannot conceal that global central banks have started the - though very cautious - process towards a post-corona normalisation of monetary policy with BoE and Fed taking the lead. Recent market moves show that market believe that eventually the ECB will also follow suit.
Gas, electricity and oil prices: European spot natural gas prices rose to a new record high yesterday with the 1M TFF forward in the Netherlands rising EUR 9 to EUR 86.5 EUR/Mwh. In the UK, three smaller energy companies targeting the retail market collapsed yesterday due to the recent spike in natural gas prices. 10 power suppliers have so far collapsed in the UK. Oil prices edged lower yesterday as the market is awaiting the OPEC+ meeting next week.
Equities: It felt like equities made a comeback yesterday. In Europe equities were higher, but globally equites were flat, measured by the MSCI world indices. Interesting to see defensive/value/large cap continuing to outperform and tech sector continuing to underperform despite risk appetite improving and yields being flat. In US, Dow +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq -0.2% and Russell 2000 -0.2%. This morning Asian markets are spilt with Hong Kong underperforming and most other markets in green. European and US futures are higher.
FI: For the first time since the FOMC meeting last week, yields ended lower on the day. Periphery led the risk on mood, with BTPs-bund spreads tightening 2.3bp, just shy of the 100bp mark. Bund yields declined 1bp. A similar performance was observed in the US. European inflation continues to rally with 5y5y touching 1.82% yesterday amid market speculation of central bank behavior in response to higher inflation. We expect notably ECB to take a patient approach before acting.
FX: Yesterday's session in FX markets was all about the USD appreciating and EUR/USD moving close to a full figure lower. On the other end of the spectrum, NZD, MXN and NOK all posted losses in excess of 1% vs the greenback while JPY and CAD proved more resilient.
Credit: On the back of better overall risk sentiment, credit also improved yesterday. Both Xover and Main tightened c.0.5bp. HY bonds tightened 4bp while IG just tightened marginally.
Nordic macro
The Swedish National Institute of Economic Research's (NIER) released new forecasts yesterday. The NIER foresees a further relatively sharp rise in CPIF-inflation in coming months - to a peak at 3.5% in November - to a large extent driven by energy prices. However, energy prices (electricity) is expected to fall in 2022 as a result of two factors. First, according to the Swedish energy agency, production by wind-mills will rise by 30% in 2022, secondly a Finnish nuclear power plant is expected to be started in 2022 with production amounting to 14% of electricity usage. Since the Nordic electricity markets are integrated this will put pressure on prices in Sweden too.
The Riksbank minutes from the September policy meeting are released today. After the policy announcement there has been some discussion if there has been a change of mind regarding the size of the balance sheet or more specifically if the Riksbank after all might not re-invest all maturing securities in 2022, in effect a QT (quantitative tightening). We doubt it.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 as dollar retreats, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, licking its wounds ahead of the European session. The US dollar turns slightly lower amid a pullback in the Treasury yields. Fed’s tapering, US debt limit, higher energy prices cast could keep the rebound in check. German CPI and US GDP awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3450 on road to recovery
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.3450 amid the upbeat mood and the US dollar pullback. US policymakers avoid a government shutdown, underpinning risk-on mood. Rising UK covid infections and renewed Brexit concerns add to the fuel crisis, capping the pound's upside.
Gold retreats below $1,750 amid US debt ceiling anxiety
Gold pares intraday gains, the first in a week, around $1,730 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal fades bounce off a seven-week low as traders remain cautious over the key challenges to sentiment despite initially cheering the intermediate solution.
Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?