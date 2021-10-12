Very ominous folding back in on itself US stock price action confirms last week's rally as a bit of a false range break. We are still in a broader consolidation range where both sides of the argument have validity. It is just that we were expecting the economic downturn the USA now finds itself in, and perhaps have a greater understanding of how sustained this soft period will be.

In Australia, the market is certainly attempting to be excited about the states of NSW and Victoria opening up. We have also seen quick downside moves too, as the US and China both slow at the same time. Higher commodity prices are great initially for the Australian dollar and mining stocks, but could become a long term problem for everyone. Driving inflation still higher than it already was.

Previously, the private sector absorbed higher commodity and energy prices in order to maintain competitive pricing levels. Not this time. Now, the world's private sector has what I have been describing all along as "freedom of pricing".

Commodity and energy price hikes will now be passed onto the consumer immediately. The world has no idea just how big this tsunami of inflation rolling around the economic planet is building into.

These are extreme negative developments for the stock market long term.

The Australian market remains vulnerable despite strong commodity prices.

Australian NAB business confidence survey

Business confidence surged back to more reasonable levels in September. As increased vaccination levels and plans for re-opening gathered pace.

AUS/USD daily

Pushing to the upside, but the most likely scenario is a top forming in this .7290 .7390 range.

It really does appear to be the case that Australian equities and currency are experiencing only a momentary lift from commodity prices and states re-opening. Disappointment is in the wind, and the market is likely to begin pricing in that disappointment almost immediately.