Global developments
US GDP grew 6.5% QoQ in annualized terms in Q2 compared to expectations of 8.4%. Though GDP growth missed expectations, personal consumption growth at 11.8% QoQ was very encouraging. While strong growth in personal consumption keeps optimism around economic recovery intact, a weak headline GDP print and elevated jobless claims may force the Fed to wait longer to taper. This is positive for risk assets in general. US equities rose to record highs. Yields on US treasuries are 2-3bps higher at the far end. Real rates are however lower due to elevated inflation expectations and that is weighing on the Dollar.
Domestic developments
Domestic June core sector data and April-June fiscal deficit data are due post-market hour
Equities
Nifty ended the session 0.44% on expiry day at 15778. The Nifty has seen a prolonged period of consolidation in the 15450-15950 range. Broader markets outperformed.
Bonds
Bond yields across the curve were 2-3bps higher with the yield on benchmark 10y ending at 6.20%. 3y and 5y OIS too ended higher at 4.72% and 5.25% respectively.
USD/INR
USD/INR was under pressure throughout the session amid broad Dollar weakness and month-end exporter selling. 1y forward yield is hovering around 4.41%. Rupee did not appreciate to the extent the Yuan did which saw CNH/INR rise to 11.50. Nationalized banks were seen buying Dollars, likely on behalf of the central bank.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
