US Q1 GDP growth came in below expectations at 6.4% QoQ (exp 6.7%). Jobless claims were a tad higher than expected and core PCE was in line at 2.3% QoQ. With Fed overlooking recent elevated inflation, terming it transitory, the data would reinforce market belief in Fed communication of 'lower for longer. US short-term real rates continue to remain low. This is weighing on the Dollar. The Dow ended the session 0.7% higher.
Lockdown-like restrictions have been extended in Maharashtra till 15th May. The focus will be on the state election results coming over the weekend. Equities ran into profit-taking with Nifty crossing the 15000 marks. Equities gave up gains with Nifty ending flat. The upside momentum would fizzle out on the break and close below 14525. The focus will be on Reliance's Q4 earnings.
Longer-term yields were unchanged while the belly of the curve was higher by 3-4bps yesterday. 3y and 5y OIS too inched higher by 2-3bps. RBI announced a Rs 10000crs special OMO i.e. Operation Twist in which it would sell t-bills and buy dated securities. We may see greater participation in today's auction on OT comfort from RBI.
The Rupee was the best performing Asian currency yesterday. We saw carry positions being built again in offshore. The spread between offshore and onshore has narrowed. Near-term forwards continue to remain elevated with the forward curve continuing to remain inverted.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 74.80-75.00. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.50 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2100 amid firmer yields, ahead of German, EZ GDP
EUR/USD holds lower ground above 1.2100, heading into Friday’s European session. Although higher US Treasury yields underpin the dollar, a cautious tone ahead of preliminary Q1 GDPs from Germany and Eurozone also add to the weight on the spot.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3950 amid subdued US dollar
GBP/USD is trading in a relatively tight range for the past two sessions. US dollar index trades near multi-month lows above 90.60. Risk-aversion weighs upon the sterling. The pair lost its sheen in the New York session after the release of upbeat US Q1 GDP data, which stood at 6.4%.
Gold: Sellers need $1,763 breakdown to keep reins
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day. 21-day, 50-day EMA convergence restricts immediate downside, $1,798 holds the key for buyer’s entry. 200-day EMA near $1,792 guards the bullion’s short-term upside.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces ahead of busy end to April, eurozone GDP, US inflation data stand out
Markets are somewhat on the back foot after yet another record day on Thursday, while the dollar is stable after upbeat US GDP and ahead of additional figures. Cryptocurrencies have bounced from the lows, metals look strong while gold and oil are off the highs.