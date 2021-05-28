Global developments
US weekly jobless claims dropped to the lowest levels seen during the pandemic. US Durable goods ex transportation too came in higher than expected for April. According to preliminary estimates, US GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 almost in line with estimates. US yields have risen 2-3bps at the longer end. The Dollar has strengthened against majors overnight, particularly Euro and JPY. While S&P and Nasdaq ended flat, the Dow ended the session with modest gains.
Equities
We could see new all-time highs on the Nifty today. The momentum continues to remain strong. Technically, the Nifty has given an inverse Head and Shoulders break (a bullish pattern) and the neckline at 14950 now becomes extremely important support.
Bonds
The Yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 5.99% yesterday, a couple of basis points higher. The focus will be on the Rs 26000 Gsec auction today featuring the benchmark 2030 security. 3y and 5y OIS are at 4.48% and 5.05% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee strengthened yesterday on currency derivative expiry and MSCI rebalancing related flows. The rupee has strengthened by 3.7% in 5 weeks. 3m vols are close to lows seen in February around 5.30%
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.30-72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
