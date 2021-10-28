A lower-than-expected GDP reading helped lift stocks and drive the dollar lower, as traders consider the potential impact on next week’s FOMC meeting. The ECB held off as expected, but many doubt how long Lagarde will be willing to hold off on tightening monetary policy.
-
US tech continues to lead US gains.
-
Dollar weakens after disappointing Q3 GDP reading.
-
ECB holds off despite elevated inflation.
US markets are outperforming their European counterparts, with a weaker Q3 GDP reading helping to allay fears over a swift tightening phase from the Fed. While it is questionable whether today's GDP reading will be enough to halt the expected commencement of tapering next week, it does build on the weak payrolls figure to bring a greater degree of doubt. Tech names remain an outperformer as earnings season rumbles on while manufacturing names such as General motors, general electric, 3M, and Boeing have all expressed struggles with higher costs and supply bottlenecks. However, those difficulties highlight the benefits for companies relying increasingly on online services. The focus on tech continues today, with Apple, and Amazon.com reporting after the bell.
The US dollar has been hit hard today, with a disappointing Q3 GDP figure highlighting the slowing recovery after a, particularly strong Q2. The annualized GDP reading of 2% represents the slowest rate of growth in over a year, with labor market and supply-side constraints clearly stifling the economic recovery. Nonetheless, weakness on the GDP front has been partially mitigated by the improved jobless claims data, with both initial and continuing claims heading lower over recent weeks. The contraction in continuing claims is particularly impressive, with the 2.2 million figure representing the lowest level since the height of the pandemic.
The ECB provided an unsurprisingly cautious approach today, with their decision to keep policy unchanged largely providing a sense of stability for now. With growth and inflation forecasts due in December, it always seemed likely that we would see Lagarde & co leave things unchanged until that meeting. Despite many souls searching from the ECB, they clearly remain steadfast in their view that this latest bout of above-target inflation will be fleeting in nature. Nonetheless, while the ECB continues to reiterate their view that prices will return into target range next year, the rise in two-year Treasury yields does highlight growing expectations that the committee will ultimately opt to raise rates sooner than expected. After all, markets continue to price in a 10 basis point increase to the deposit rate by next October.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews monthly highs above 1.1680 as dollar selloff picks up steam
EUR/USD extended its daily rally and reached its strongest level since late September at 1.1682. The dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand after the GDP data and the ECB's cautious tone on inflation outlook provides a boost to the shared currency.
GBP/USD extends rebound on broad USD weakness, closes in on 1.3800
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback is providing a boost to GBP/USD and lifting it toward 1.3800 in the early American session. The disappointing third-quarter GDP data from the US and rising US stocks seem to be weighing heavily on the dollar.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,800 despite dollar weakness
XAU/USD jumped to a five-day high of $1,810 on the back of dollar weakness in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% gold returned below $1800.
Cryptos slow down while bulls defend the uptrend
Bitcoin price dips below the R2 for October, with bulls awaiting a good discount for launching BTC price to $70,000. Ethereum price sees bulls offering a very tight window for profit-taking. XRP price traps sellers in a bear trap and sees bulls booking 35% gains.
Wake Up Wall Street: Despite flat yield curve, slow growth, surging inflation, bulls power on
More data just out juxtapositions the seemingly endless optimism of the stock market against the more qualified reasoning of bond and currency markets. The growth rate for the US economy slowed to 2%, while the yield curve continues to flatten across the globe.