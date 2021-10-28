A lower-than-expected GDP reading helped lift stocks and drive the dollar lower, as traders consider the potential impact on next week’s FOMC meeting. The ECB held off as expected, but many doubt how long Lagarde will be willing to hold off on tightening monetary policy.

US tech continues to lead US gains.

Dollar weakens after disappointing Q3 GDP reading.

ECB holds off despite elevated inflation.

US markets are outperforming their European counterparts, with a weaker Q3 GDP reading helping to allay fears over a swift tightening phase from the Fed. While it is questionable whether today's GDP reading will be enough to halt the expected commencement of tapering next week, it does build on the weak payrolls figure to bring a greater degree of doubt. Tech names remain an outperformer as earnings season rumbles on while manufacturing names such as General motors, general electric, 3M, and Boeing have all expressed struggles with higher costs and supply bottlenecks. However, those difficulties highlight the benefits for companies relying increasingly on online services. The focus on tech continues today, with Apple, and Amazon.com reporting after the bell.

The US dollar has been hit hard today, with a disappointing Q3 GDP figure highlighting the slowing recovery after a, particularly strong Q2. The annualized GDP reading of 2% represents the slowest rate of growth in over a year, with labor market and supply-side constraints clearly stifling the economic recovery. Nonetheless, weakness on the GDP front has been partially mitigated by the improved jobless claims data, with both initial and continuing claims heading lower over recent weeks. The contraction in continuing claims is particularly impressive, with the 2.2 million figure representing the lowest level since the height of the pandemic.

The ECB provided an unsurprisingly cautious approach today, with their decision to keep policy unchanged largely providing a sense of stability for now. With growth and inflation forecasts due in December, it always seemed likely that we would see Lagarde & co leave things unchanged until that meeting. Despite many souls searching from the ECB, they clearly remain steadfast in their view that this latest bout of above-target inflation will be fleeting in nature. Nonetheless, while the ECB continues to reiterate their view that prices will return into target range next year, the rise in two-year Treasury yields does highlight growing expectations that the committee will ultimately opt to raise rates sooner than expected. After all, markets continue to price in a 10 basis point increase to the deposit rate by next October.