Treasuries were flat to cautiously sold on the short-end and capital flew into riskier assets as bank stress further waned on Wednesday.
The US 2-year yield consolidated above the 4% mark, gold retreated to $1955 per ounce this morning, whereas the S&P500 rallied 1.42%, pulled out the 50-DMA offers and closed above the 4000 mark. Nasdaq 100 rallied nearly 2% and entered bull market.
But it’s important to remember that sentiment remains fragile after such a shaky month for banks. And more importantly, if attention could finally shift to economic data, and economic data is not ideal, we could see the winds change rapidly direction in sovereign bonds pricing.
In the next few hours, the US GDP update, and the Eurozone CPI update will be in focus and help shaping central bank expectations.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
