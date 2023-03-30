Share:

Treasuries were flat to cautiously sold on the short-end and capital flew into riskier assets as bank stress further waned on Wednesday.

The US 2-year yield consolidated above the 4% mark, gold retreated to $1955 per ounce this morning, whereas the S&P500 rallied 1.42%, pulled out the 50-DMA offers and closed above the 4000 mark. Nasdaq 100 rallied nearly 2% and entered bull market.

But it’s important to remember that sentiment remains fragile after such a shaky month for banks. And more importantly, if attention could finally shift to economic data, and economic data is not ideal, we could see the winds change rapidly direction in sovereign bonds pricing.

In the next few hours, the US GDP update, and the Eurozone CPI update will be in focus and help shaping central bank expectations.