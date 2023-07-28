S&P 500 continued the post-FOMC risk-on turn accompanied by stable to retreating yields until above expectations GDP figure spurred bets on soft landing having been achieved, and on more Fed tightening – regardless of the fact that LEIs keep declining still, making it impossible to talk about any landing. It‘s always these times before recession actually arrives when it appears that economic contraction has been avoided. Disregard the overly optimistic earnings growth expectations as of Q4 2023, or real estate recovery starting to falter.
The key event yesterday was – testing the market reaction rather than a trial baloon, it turned out during the Asian session – the intention of BoJ to adjust the „permissible“ yield on Japanes Government Bonds upwards from the 0.5% band. Yield differentials between Treasuries anf JGBs directly influence the yen carry trade, and exert influence on interest rate sensitive assets from Nasdaq to gold.
The resulting relaxation of the yield curvecontrol in place caused gyrations in Nikkei, USDJPY and Treasuries alike, yet without any panic. The dip was being quite orderly bought, but I‘m looking for core PCE data to take us back into the tightening focus in bonds that have advanced quite much premarket.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 2 of them.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
Initial selling attempt, but stocks are unlikely to be thrown off guard during the regular session – on a daily level, the deeply oversold many cyclicals, are to catch a bid, and unless bond yields accelerate their bite (rise) during the regular session, tech isn‘t likely to yield (face rotations out of). 4,585 – 1,592 zone holds the key today, and buyers are more likely to reclaim it than not.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.1000 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.1000 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Core PCE inflation softened in June, the US Dollar failed to gather strength, allowing the pair to holds its ground.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2850 on USD weakness
GBP/USD preserves its recovery momentum and trades above 1.2850 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected inflation data for June, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold holds above $1,950 after US PCE inflation figures
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,950 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4% after soft June PCE inflation data from the US and helps XAU/USD keep its footing.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
MULN drifts lower ahead of shareholder meeting
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has continued to cycle lower this week as investors wait for the outcome of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s next shareholder meeting, scheduled for next Thursday, August 3.