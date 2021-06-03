US futures continued their upward trend during the Asian session as traders remained optimistic about the recovery of the American economy. Dow Jones futures rose by 25 points while the S&P 500 rose by 5 points. The focus remained on so-called meme stocks that continued to soar. AMC shares jumped by more than 100% on Wednesday after the company made plans to interact more with retail investors. It will offer other perks like special screenings and other invitations to them. Retail investors own about 80% of the company. Other shares like Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, and Blackberry also soared by double digits.
The Australian dollar was little changed after the latest Australian trade and retail sales numbers. Data by the country’s statistics agency showed that exports rose by 3% in April after falling by 2% in the previous month. In the same period, imports declined by 3% after rising by 4% in March. As a result, the trade surplus increased from more than A$5.57 billion to more than A$8 billion. This was better than the median estimate of $7.9 billion. Meanwhile, retail sales rose by 1.1% in April. These numbers came a day after impressive GDP data and two days after the RBA left interest rates unchanged.
The US dollar index held steady ahead of key numbers from the United States. The ADP Institute will publish the latest non-farm employment change numbers later today. Analysts expect these numbers to reveal that the economy added more than 650k private jobs in May. The data will come a day ahead of the official non-farm payroll numbers. The currency will also react to the latest initial jobless claims and Markit and ISM non-manufacturing numbers. Other important numbers to watch today will be the crude oil inventories by the EIA.
AUD/USD
The AUDUSD pair is trading at 0.7745, which is slightly below yesterday’s high of 0.7774. On the three-hour chart, the pair is between the key support and resistance levels at 0.7690 and 0.7817. It is also at the same level as the 25-day and 15-day moving average while the RSI is at the neutral level of 50. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range ahead of US NFP data.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair was little changed during the American session. This is possible because traders are waiting for the official non-farm payrolls and initial jobless claims data. On the four-hour chart, the pair is at the same level as the 25-day moving average and slightly above the ascending trendline. It is also slightly below the year-to-date high of 1.2263 while the RSI is at the neutral level of 50. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in the current range ahead of the US NFP data.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD pair was little changed during the Asian session. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a triangle pattern that is shown in pink. It moved at the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bullish divergence pattern. The pair will likely remain in this range for a while and then make a bullish or bearish breakout.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.