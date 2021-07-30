The US dollar rose slightly after relatively weak GDP data. The numbers showed that the American economy grew at a lower pace than expected. It rose by 6.5% in the second quarter, lower than the expected 8.5%. It was just a modest improvement from the 6.3% in the first quarter. Still, this growth propelled the US economy above pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the pandemic started. The main lagged was residential investments and inventories, which were caused by labour shortages and supply chain disruptions. The currency will react to the latest US purchaser consumption expenditure (PCE), which is the Fed’s favourite inflation tool.
US stocks retreated slightly even after strong results from tech giants like Apple, Facebook, and Amazon. The main topic was Robinhood, whose shares became publicly traded for the first time yesterday. The firm’s stock declined by more than 8% as investors questioned the company’s valuation. The company ended the day being valued at more than $29 billion, which was still higher than the $11 billion that private investors had valued the firm. The weakness was also likely because of the regulatory concerns about the company and the fact that it allocated its stock to traders in its platform.
The Japanese yen tilted upwards after the latest industrial and jobs data from the country. According to the Ministry of Finance, the country’s unemployment rate improved from 3.0% in May to 2.9% in June. At the same time, its jobs to applications ratio rose from 1.09 to 1.13. Meanwhile, its industrial production rose by 6.2% in June while retail sales rose by 0.1%. These numbers show that the Japanese economy is doing relatively well. Later today, the top numbers to watch will be the flash Eurozone inflation data, Canada GDP numbers, and Norwegian employment figures.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY rose slightly to 109.52, which was slightly higher than this week’s low of 109.34. On the three-hour chart, the pair was still below this week’s high of 110.55. It is slightly below the 25-day and 150-day moving averages while the MACD and the Moving Average of Oscillator have moved below the neutral line. Therefore, the pair will likely maintain a bearish momentum as bears target the next key support at 109.05.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose to an intraday high of 1.1890, which was the highest level since July 13. On the 4 hour chart, the pair moved above the upper side of the falling wedge pattern. It is also along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) kept rising. The MACD is also above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely maintain the bullish momentum.
USD/CAD
The USD/CAD pair declined to 1.2430, which was the lowest level since July 16. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the 15-day and 25-day moving averages. It is also approaching the 50% Fibonacci retracement level while the RSI has moved to the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely continue as bears target the next key level at 1.2350.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot below 1.1900 ahead of key EU/ US data
EUR/USD holds the lower ground below 1.1900 amid broad-based US dollar rebound. The dollar benefits from covid woes, ignores Treasury yields pullback. US GDP backs Fed’s resistance to discuss tapering. A busy docket ahead, with focus on Eurozone GDP and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.3950 amid dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3950 ahead of the London open. The US dollar rebounds toward 92.00 after hitting monthly lows. Virus woes induced risk-off mood offsets Brexit optimism. US data awaited.
Gold set to test $1850 amid bullish technical setup, US PCE eyed
Gold price rallied nearly $23 on Thursday to reach the highest levels since July 15 at $1732, as the bulls got a fresh boost after piercing through the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. Gold price settled the day at $1828, well above the 200-DMA.
Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.
US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough
Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases.