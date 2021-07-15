The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.48 levels and traded in the range of 74.47-74.55 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.54 levels. The rupee remained rangebound in lacklustre trade against the US dollar today, gains were capped because state-owned banks bought the dollar likely on behalf of the RBI. The central bank may have wanted to prevent the Indian unit from rising further due to the surge of foreign inflows. Over the last three days, the RBI is estimated to have intervened in the spot market to mop up around $2 bln.
The dollar weakened after US Fed Chair Powell indicated in his semi-annual testimony that the Fed does not plan to hike policy rates any time soon. China reported second-quarter GDP growth that came in slightly below expectations, while retail sales and industrial production grew faster than forecast in June. The country’s GDP increased 7.9% in the second quarter from a year ago, which fell short of Reuters’ estimate of 8.1% growth for the April to June period.
UK unemployment for the three months to May climbed to 4.8%, up from 4.7% a month ago. On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract was at 4.48%, against 4.47% Wednesday. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.51 levels. Oil prices fell, extending losses as investors braced for increased supplies after a compromise deal between leading OPEC producers and as U.S. fuel stocks rose, raising concerns over demand in the world's largest consumer.
