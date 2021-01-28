US recovery slowed substantially in the final quarter.

GDP expanded 4% as expected, down from 33.4%.

Business investment carried the economy as consumer faded.

Equities and Treasury yields rise, dollar drifts lower.

The US recovery from the economic debacle brought on by the pandemic lockdown slowed markedly in the last quarter of 2020 as consumers pulled back on spending amid a nationwide viral wave.

Gross Domestic Product, the most encompassing measure of economic activity rose 4% at an annualized rate in the final three months of the year, according to the initial reading from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) a division of the Commerce Department. Estimates for the quarter had ranged from 3.9% to 7.5%.

US GDP

Growth in the previous two quarters set records at -31.4% in April, May and June followed by and even greater rebound to 33.4% in July, August and September. The economy contracted at a 5% annual pace in the first quarter.

The BEA calculates GDP for each quarter as if that growth rate were extended over the entire year. This works well enough when the rate of activity for normally functioning economy varies little every three months but can produce exaggerated results when the swings are large and the swings in the middle two quarters were by far the biggest in US history.

Using the change between quarters, which is the way most countries make the comparison, US GDP was 1% larger in the fourth quarter and expanded 7.48% between the second and third quarters.

Another measurement is to compare the size of the economy, trillions of dollars of GDP, at the end of each year. By that yardstick the economy was 2.46% smaller at then end of last year than at the end of 2019. Putting that into a growth rate produces a 3.5% annualized decline.

Market reaction

Equities responded forcefully to the GDP number, with the Dow futures jumping from -27 before the release to +220 after. That rally continued into the open with the index gaining 459 points by 10:30 am in New York, helped by the fervor over GameStop and other shorted stock that have attracted the attention of social-media based retail investors.

Treasury yields were higher with the 10-year rising three basis points to 1.04% (10:37 am EST) and the 2-year flat at 0.212%.

The dollar lost ground with the EUR/USD rising almost 40 points to 1.2136, the USD/JPY dropping 10 to 104.30 and the USD/CAD dropping from 1.2870 to 1.2810.

US GDP in 2021

Except for the tidying of some statistical corners 2020 is over. Very few will regret its departure.

Prior to the pandemic 4% growth for the US would be considered excellent. Despite the decline from the 33.4% pace in the third quarter it gives the economy a strong base for continuation in 2021.

Business investment spending and inventory building carried the economy in the fourth quarter but that type of growth is limited. If the products don't move off the shelves, companies will stop making them.

American business has done its part, it is now up to the US consumer.

Consumption tanked driven down by rising layoffs, fading hiring and at the end of the quarter a strict lockdown in California, the nation's largest economy.

Retail Sales dropped 0.73% each month in the quarter after averaging a 1.03% gain in the prior three.

Control Group Sales, which approximates the BEA's GDP consumption component, fell 1.03% per month in the fourth quarter. Sales had averaged a 0.5% gain in July, August and September.

Business spending in contrast, continued its expansion in the fourth quarter, albeit at a slower pace.

Nondefense Capital Goods ex Aircraft, the Durable Goods category for business investment, climbed 1.07% per month in the fourth quarter. This was half its rate 2.17% monthly increase in the third, but in other circumstances would be heralded as excellent.

Business investment fell a total of 8.5% in February, March and April. In the following eight months it nearly doubled that loss rising 15.5%.

Business investment can carry the US economy for a few quarters but GDP is 70% consumer driven. For the American economy to thrive the consumer must be happy.

Which brings us back to Chairman Powell's comment after yesterday's Federal Reserve meeting.

The best engine for growth is an end to the pandemic.