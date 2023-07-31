Share:

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals, let’s look at GBPNZD, EURAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, USDCAD, NASDAQ (US100), and Gold (XAUUSD).

Last week the US Federal Reserve rose Interest Rates, as expected, but Jerome Powell indicated that they need to keep working to get inflation under control.

This means that the USD got much stronger very quickly as we can see here on XAUUSD.

It also means that you should watch the press conferences on the Economic Calendar.

All USD pairs were affected last week and we will catch up from the technical side tomorrow.

There are however many analysts and banks that feel that USD will continue weaker this year.

This has helped indices like the NASDAQ continue their bull run.

Speaking of economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its Interest Rate decision tomorrow and we are expecting a 0.25% increase.

The Bank of England is also expected to raise rates by the same amount on Thursday.

We have lots of US news to trade this week, including the US Non-Farm Payrolls.

We also have the Canadian Employment data out at the exact same time as the NFPs and this almost always gives us trading opportunities on USDCAD.

For the most part, AUD has been trending down except for a ranging market against the EUR and very erratic price action against the JPY.

For example, if we see price action moving against the trend on AUDCHF we may have an opportunity to go short.

Just watch your indicators and levels of resistance.

We also have mixed results on the GBP and an interesting technical pattern that we will take a look at tomorrow on GBPNZD.