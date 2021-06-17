Financials: As of this writing Sept. Bonds are 1 higher at 158’15 10 Year Notes 1 lower at 131’3 and the 5 Year Notes 3 lower at 123’10 The treasury markets have had quite a shake out since yesterday as rates climbed particularly the 2 & 5 year notes increasing 6 &5 basis points respectively while the 10&30 year increased yields only 1-2 basis points flattening the yield curve. Basically, the Fed is showing some concern as various reports showed higher than expected inflation of which they have labelled transitory and have stated they are more concerned with jobs growth. Again, the Fed has had conversation bout “tapering” the 120 Billion Dollars worth of Notes and Bonds it purchases monthly. WE now look to the August meeting for direction and possible change in these monthly purchases.
Grains: Corn and Beans are sharply lower this morning. Rain is forecast over next 14 days and the market is being influenced by a very strong dollar, weak metals and weak equities.
Cattle: Both Feeder and Live Cattle closed higher yesterday in response to lower Grain prices. These markets are now in resistance with support roughly 200 points below yesterday’s settlement.
Silver: July Silver is $1.47 lower at 26.34. A strong Dollar and higher interest rates have sparked liquidation of long positions. Support is now at 25.86 and resistance 28.20.
S&P: Sept. S&P’s are currently 2.00 lower at 4211.00. Support is currently 4185.00 and resistance 4250.00. This market came under pressure after the te Fed announcement and press conference So far the overnight low of 4183.00 is holding.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses below 1.1950 on Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD extended its falls below 1.1950, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will come sooner. Jobless claims missed estimates with 412K.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
BTC contemplates breakout, while altcoins promptly follow
BTC rose from the range low to nearly tagging the swing high this week. However, the impulsive move reversed and is now heading toward the midway point. Ethereum and Ripple are following in BTC’s footsteps and are expected to head lower.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.