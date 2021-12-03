This week, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell moved the markets with statements that suggest that the Fed will increase the pace of monetary tightening. At a hearing before a US Senate committee, Powell said that the pace of tapering (reduction in monthly securities purchases) would be discussed at the December meeting of the FOMC, the key body. Instead of mid-year, as originally planned, the securities purchases could thus be ended "a few months earlier". Powell further said that, during the coming months, two of the three conditions for a rate hike could be seen as fulfilled by the FOMC. Other members of the FOMC announced their agreement to an earlier end to the securities purchases than originally planned.

With an earlier end to securities purchases, the US Fed obviously wants to create room for maneuver to be able to raise interest rates if necessary. An interest rate hike while securities are still being bought is possible, but it would be absurd. In this case, the Fed would try to dampen medium- and long-term interest rates by buying securities, while at the same time raising short-term interest rates. Therefore, a rate hike is defacto only conceivable if the securities purchases are completed.

Following Powell’s statements, we have brought forward our expectation for a first rate hike of 0.25% to September 2022. With inflation recently reported at 6.2% for October, this still seems an incomprehensibly slow move by the Fed. However, the current inflation rate is massively distorted by the pandemic and its consequences. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, oil prices fell massively in 2020, for example, and the economic recovery in 2021 then brought an equally massive increase. This is reflected in the inflation rate. Added to this are supply bottlenecks resulting from the rapid global recovery and the shift in consumer spending from services to goods. This in turn has led to a multiplication of freight rates and bottlenecks in the logistics sector as well. Part of the US inflation is certainly also homemade. Generous stimulus packages with a lack of targeting have additionally fuelled demand in a phase of economic recovery.

What will ultimately remain of the price pressure from these many special factors is a matter of great uncertainty. We expect inflation to come down to a level that should only lead to one interest rate hike, followed by others in 2023. Based on our analyses, we expect inflationary pressures to abate strongly over the course of 2022. Energy prices have already been mentioned, and their gap vs. the previous year's prices should narrow. The effects of supply bottlenecks should ease, as should those of the stimulus packages. In our view, the special economic situation also has a massive impact on wage development. The growth in average hourly wages has increased significantly during the last months. However, sectors that have been particularly affected by the economic upheavals have made a large contribution to this.

The further development of inflation in the US will undoubtedly continue to cause uncertainty in the markets, all the more so as the inflation rate could even rise somewhat by the end of the year (data for November will be published next week). Our bringing forward of the first rate hike also has an impact on our EURUSD forecast. US interest rate expectations in the market should retract less strongly. Markets are currently pricing in a 0.6% higher policy rate by the end of 2022. We thus expect the dollar to weaken somewhat less than before.

