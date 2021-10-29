Next week, the corresponding committee of the US Federal Reserve (FOMC) will make an important decision on further monetary policy. The issue is whether or not to reduce current securities purchases, i.e. whether tapering will begin. The indications at and after the last FOMC meeting in September that the withdrawal from securities purchases would begin in November were relatively clear. The committee chose the formulation that, with an economic recovery broadly as expected, a reduction in monthly securities purchases would soon be warranted.
The conditions for withdrawal have long been clearly defined and are set with substantial progress towards the monetary policy objectives of price stability and maximum employment. Most FOMC participants see the requirement for price stability as already met, while the labor market remains. Fed Chair Powell said that, in his view, a “reasonably good” labor market report for September would be enough to meet the tapering requirement. But the labor market report for September turned out not so good. Employment growth was the weakest this year.
But we believe that the FOMC will decide to taper nonetheless -" for a number of reasons. It was not all bad in the latest labor market report. Employment gains for the previous two months were revised upwards. Furthermore, the unemployment rate fell noticeably and wage growth accelerated. Furthermore, the members of the FOMC are not so much concerned with the speed of the recovery, but with the levels, so that even small steps represent progress. Finally, a decision on tapering was probably already close at the last FOMC meeting. The meeting minutes indicate that about the same number of participants may have seen the labor market recovery as already far enough along as those who expected it soon. In sum, we think the September labor market report should have been enough to tip the scales.
As also stated in the meeting minutes, tapering could start either in mid- November or mid-December, but this should make no difference to the markets. On the other hand, if the FOMC continues to delay the decision, the bond market should benefit. In our view, however, tapering should be decided and then implemented soon. The monthly reductions should amount to USD 15bn and purchases should thus fall to zero by mid-2022. However, the FOMC will probably only define the pace as a guideline and leave itself room for maneuver.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold pivots around $1800, levels to watch
Gold price cautious amid US yield curve flattening, month-end flows in play. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation and FOMC decision fresh moves in gold.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?