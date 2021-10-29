Next week, the corresponding committee of the US Federal Reserve (FOMC) will make an important decision on further monetary policy. The issue is whether or not to reduce current securities purchases, i.e. whether tapering will begin. The indications at and after the last FOMC meeting in September that the withdrawal from securities purchases would begin in November were relatively clear. The committee chose the formulation that, with an economic recovery broadly as expected, a reduction in monthly securities purchases would soon be warranted.

The conditions for withdrawal have long been clearly defined and are set with substantial progress towards the monetary policy objectives of price stability and maximum employment. Most FOMC participants see the requirement for price stability as already met, while the labor market remains. Fed Chair Powell said that, in his view, a “reasonably good” labor market report for September would be enough to meet the tapering requirement. But the labor market report for September turned out not so good. Employment growth was the weakest this year.

But we believe that the FOMC will decide to taper nonetheless -" for a number of reasons. It was not all bad in the latest labor market report. Employment gains for the previous two months were revised upwards. Furthermore, the unemployment rate fell noticeably and wage growth accelerated. Furthermore, the members of the FOMC are not so much concerned with the speed of the recovery, but with the levels, so that even small steps represent progress. Finally, a decision on tapering was probably already close at the last FOMC meeting. The meeting minutes indicate that about the same number of participants may have seen the labor market recovery as already far enough along as those who expected it soon. In sum, we think the September labor market report should have been enough to tip the scales.

As also stated in the meeting minutes, tapering could start either in mid- November or mid-December, but this should make no difference to the markets. On the other hand, if the FOMC continues to delay the decision, the bond market should benefit. In our view, however, tapering should be decided and then implemented soon. The monthly reductions should amount to USD 15bn and purchases should thus fall to zero by mid-2022. However, the FOMC will probably only define the pace as a guideline and leave itself room for maneuver.

