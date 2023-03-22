Asia market update: Asian markets broadly stronger amidst reduced concerns of financial stability; US Fed rate decision with guidance looms large tonight.
General trend
- All Asian markets up strongly today.
- Banks underpin the rally, with tech stocks particularly strong in Hong Kong.
- Sharp move upwards in Japanese JGBs and Australian bond yields, following on from higher US yields.
- China borrowing costs rose to a two year high today, with month and quarter end financing needs coming amidst a surge in credit demand.
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen overnight noted that deposit outflow pressures are easing.
- US equity FUTs are fluctuating but flat overall.
- Attention is firmly on the US Fed’s rate decision and comments tonight, with the probability of a 25bps hike now 86%.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) Australia ASX 200 opens +0.8% to 7,028.
- (AU) Australia sells A700M$ vs. A$700M indicated in 3.00% Nov 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.3491% v 3.6854% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.9x v 3.5x prior.
- (AU) Australia Feb Westpac Leading Index M/M: -0.1% v -0.1% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Consumer Confidence: 77.7 v 75.6 prior.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.9% at 19,428.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,263.
- (HK) Hong Kong Q4 Current Account: $63.8B v $117.1B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY67B v CNY182B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net drains CNY37B v injects CNY153B prior.
- (CN) PBOC auctions CNY90B of 1-month Ministry of Finance deposits at 2.7% - PBOC statement.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8715 v 6.8763 prior.
- (CN) Beijing reports "serious" air pollution as at Wed 6am.
- (CN) Chinese company wins tender to redevelop Honiara International Port: Solomon Islands Official.
- Evergrande set to unveil offshore debt restructuring proposal today - financial press.
- (CN) China Auto industry Association: Price war is "not a long term plan" - press.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +1.3% at 27,298.
- (JP) Japan Economy Minister Goto: ¥2T reserve spending to fund price increases and Covid measures.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno: Japan to allocate more than ¥2T from reserves to cushion blow to economy from rising prices.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Risk averse moves being seen in financial markets.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Receives zero bids for USD funding operation.
- (JP) Uraine's Zelensky "held productive talks" with Japanese PM Kishida in Kiev - press.
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +1.0% at 2,411.
- (KR) US, South Korea plan "largest ever" live fire drills in June - Korean press.
- (KR) South Korea Trade Min: Japan to lift export curbs on South Korea next week - Korea press.
Other Asia
- (PH) Philippines Pres Marcos: Aware of emerging threat to our territory; Adjustment in strategy necessary.
- (TH) Govt Official: Thailand tourism receipts total THB 215B Jan 1 to Mar 18; 5.57M tourist arrivals.
- (TH) Thailand confirms to hold general elections on May 14th.
North America
- (US) Feb existing home sales: 4.58M V 4.20ME; Y/Y median price turned negative for first time in 131 months.
- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: US banking system is stabilizing after strong actions from regulators, but further steps to protect bank depositors may be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that threaten more contagion - American Bankers Association conference.
Europe
- (DE) Germany Mar zew current situation survey: -46.5 V -44.3E; expectations survey: 13.0 V 15.0E.
- (EU) European Banking Authority (EBA) Chair Campa: No room for complacency at banks as interest rates rise.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 +2.1%, ASX 200 +0.9% , Hang Seng +1.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +1.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +1.8%.
- EUR 1.0766-1.0777 ; JPY 132.26-132.77 ; AUD 0.6761-0.6696 ; NZD 0.6172-0.6205.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,944/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $69.30/brl; Copper -0.5% at $3.9484/lb.
